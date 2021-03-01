SOUTHERN INDIANA — Recent rainfall caused flooding and road closures in Southern Indiana over the weekend, and this week, flooding from the Ohio River is expected in the area.
Most roads had reopened by Monday as flooding subsided, but there were still some road closures due to high water in Southern Indiana.
The Louisville area saw more than three inches of rain over the weekend, causing flooding across the area, according to the National Weather Service.
In Floyd County, Seven Mile Lane near Ind. 111 remained closed Monday afternoon due to flooding, according to the Floyd County Highway Department.
In Clark County, U.S. 31 at Old S.R. 111 was still closed as of early afternoon Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast.
Gary Dodt, assistant superintendent for the Clark County Highway Department, said Stricker Road and Killen Road in Sellersburg (located near Silver Creek) remained closed as of Monday afternoon.
Gavan Hebner, director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, said there had only been one reported water rescue in Clark County.
The Tri-Township Fire Department conducted a rescue Sunday on Hansberry Road in Memphis — a woman was was stuck in her car, but they were able to get her back to dry land, Hebner said.
In Floyd County, there have been no water rescues, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Kent Barrow told the News and Tribune Monday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
Ryan Sharp, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville, said the Ohio River levels are expected to rise throughout the week.
“The Ohio River is going to be a slow riser — it kind of integrates all the water from the rest of the area,” he said.
The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage at some point Tuesday, Sharp said. The Ohio River levels are measured by upper and lower gauges, or two locations on the river divided by the McAlpine Dam.
The Ohio River water levels at the McAlpine upper gauge, or the Utica and Jeffersonville side of the dam, were at 18.69 feet at 2 p.m. Monday — the flood stage is 23 feet at that location.
The National Weather Service predicts that water levels gradually will rise throughout the week to reach 28 feet by Saturday, which is considered minor flooding.
The water levels were 48.46 feet at the McAlpine lower gauge, or the Clarksville and New Albany side of the dam, at 2 p.m. Monday — the flood stage is 55 feet, and minor flooding is expected.
The National Weather Services predicts the levels for the lower gauge will reach 60 feet by Saturday.
However, the rest of the week is expected to remain dry, Sharp said.
“[The flooding] will be gradual, and it’s not going to sneak up on us,” he said. “The rest of the week looks pretty dry, so we will have a chance for the water to go down and go where it needs to go.”
Hebner said the Clark County EMA will be standing by to provide resources or logistical support that might be needed with possible flooding issues later this week.
The agency will assist with flood-fighting preparations in Utica, a town that faced severe damage in the Ohio River flooding of February 2018.
“We are ready to support communities affected by flooding through resources and sandbags,” Hebner said.
He urges people to exercise caution if they experience a flooded area, and he emphasizes the importance of remembering the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.”
“It’s not worth it making a trip through floodwaters,” Hebner said. “Just find an alternate route to get to that location.”
