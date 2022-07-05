SOUTHERN INDIANA — Nonprofits in the region aren’t exactly sure how the overturn of Roe v. Wade will affect the area, but they are preparing.
Lifespring Health Systems CEO Beth Keeney said that it’s not yet clear how outlawing abortion would affect medically managed miscarriages. Abortion remains legal in Indiana, though state lawmakers are expected to take up the issue during a special legislative session later this month.
The community healthcare network is, however, planning to significantly increase access to both contraceptive and reproductive healthcare.
“So we have a mobile unit we will be using to target high-risk populations,” she said. “So we will deploy that and use that to provide low barrier access to care.”
The mobile unit is already up and running and LifeSpring is focusing on establishing a schedule with community partners so they can make sure the unit is available in critical locations.
Keeney said LifeSpring serves everyone, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay.
“We know (we can help) by ensuring people have the ability to engage in reproductive care before they become pregnant,” Keeney said. “Especially for our population who might also experience substance abuse disorder.”
She said it’s important for people to have access to healthcare.
“I don’t think there’s any better time than now for people to speak with their medical team about their pregnancy intentions or their reproductive health,” she said. “I think it’s probably more important than ever.”
CHOICES Life Resource Center is a nonprofit that has locations in New Albany, Corydon and Salem. It aims to help families and pregnant women.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the group said with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s preparing to see an unprecedented amount of clients.
The group identifies as being anti-abortion and said it will be working to expand services to Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington and Crawford counties.
“Over the past year we have had an increase in need for services, which helps families,” said Executive Director Rose Condra, adding this has been in the works as the nonprofit was already expanding.
“The idea is to have a physical location,” she said. “To start, we are doing a satellite location one day a month in each of those counties, for our parenting program.”
She said the goal is to meet the physical needs for families. Anyone can come to any one of the locations, regardless of where they live. The group also offers Blessing Boutiques for clients and is currently looking for girls 18 months summer clothes, size six diapers, girls 24 months summer clothes and 4T/5T boys Pull-Ups.
“Transportation is a huge obstacle for lots of the families we seek to serve,” Condra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.