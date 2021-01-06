SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local officials, both Republicans and Democrats, strongly condemned the violence that occurred Wednesday after a mob of protesters descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes.
“It’s a mess. I think it’s embarrassing and I think every politician in Washington, D.C., is to blame,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who is a Republican.
“Obviously I think our country is divided, and I think what you’re seeing today is the other side of the coin from the opposition that we faced the previous four years,” he said.
Protesters stormed the Capitol, pushing past police and barricades, and interrupted the session a few hours after President Donald Trump gave a speech at a nearby rally in which he continued to claim the November election results were fraudulent.
Moore’s counterpart in New Albany, Democrat Mayor Jeff Gahan, didn’t mince words either when reacting to the chaos. He said the country witnessed an attempt to overthrow the government.
“We saw what happens to a democracy when it is left in the hands of a bunch of spoiled brats. The light of our once brilliant democracy was almost smothered by those who have become drunk with power and filled with a sense of entitlement,” Gahan said.
He placed the blame for the situation on Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“We watched for the last four years as elected leaders cowered in the shadows, too scared to stand up for what is right, and too scrawny to push back against what is wrong,” Gahan said.
Pence and McConnell both spent the Trump presidency solidly in his corner; however, at the Capitol prior to the rioting, they made it clear they would fulfill their constitutional duties to oversee certification of the victor in November’s presidential election — Joe Biden.
In referencing the mob action, Floyd County Republican Scott Stewart said what happened “exceeded his worst fears” about how the certification process would go, and that it calls into question the direction of the party.
“This is a turning point for the Republican Party,” Stewart said. “Clearly, the real question is, who will stand up and lead?”
People should stay engaged in government by contacting elected officials and letting their opinions be known, Clark County Republican Party chair Jamey Noel suggested.
“That’s part of our great nation,” he said. “But I’ll never condone violence. I’ll never condone tearing up people’s properties.”
Noel, who is the Clark County Sheriff, acknowledged that some believe there was substantial fraud in the election, but he added that they shouldn’t act “violently or carelessly” when calling for an investigation.
Trump has claimed there was widespread fraud since losing the election; however, Republican-led challenges have been tossed out of courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to have ballots in swing states blocked.
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner, a Republican, also denounced the mob violence that occurred in Washington.
“Everyone has a right to protest about anything that they want. I’m OK with any protest, but not after it becomes violent or after property gets destroyed,” Turner said.
The scene at the Capitol should serve as a wake-up call to the country that it’s time to discuss differences in a respectful way, said Shawn Carruthers, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party.
“It’s sad to see any violence on our nation’s Capitol and any violence anywhere,” said Carruthers, who also is the president of the Floyd County Commissioners. “That’s not what Republicans stand for and that’s not what Americans stand for. We’re one country, under God, and we should want to help each other.”
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey expressed similar concerns, saying images from the Capitol were “disturbing and disgraceful” and that such actions were not patriotic.
“This is sedition and terrorism. It will not succeed,” Dickey said.
What will the long-term fallout be after the Capitol was breached and an unprecedented scene unfolded during what’s traditionally been a peaceful part of the country’s election process? Noel believes the country is strong enough to withstand the setback.
“The United States is still the greatest nation on the face of the Earth,” Noel said. “Our founding principles are freedom and liberty, and the United States will endure for many, many years.”
Dickey said Wednesday’s actions were inspired by bad actors, not a bad country.
“Our democracy is being tested. Of that, there is no doubt,” he said. “But make no mistake. It will endure because of the actions of good citizens committed to the principles of freedom and democracy. Now is the time for us all to come together as Americans, state this is unacceptable, and demand better from our citizenry.”
Dickey and Stewart said Monday during an interview with the News and Tribune that they were concerned about the election challenges. After Wednesday’s violence, Stewart emphasized that the country “better take a timeout and reassess where it’s going.”
“The lesson of the week is that democracy is fragile and cannot be taken for granted,” he said.
