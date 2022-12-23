SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana officials are reminding people to take precautions amid the frigid weather conditions.
The Louisville area is facing severe cold weather from a winter storm that started late Thursday. Local conditions include subzero temperatures and slick roads, and overnight precipitation left the area with a blanket of snow.
Wind chills will be in the double digits below zero throughout the day on Friday. The area is under a wind chill warning until 1 p.m. Friday with a wind chill advisory continuing until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to WAVE3, the News and Tribune's news partner.
Severe cold weather will continue into the holiday weekend.
Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said as of about 9 a.m., the road conditions were improving on main roads in the county, but conditions on secondary roads and subdivisions are "still treacherous."
Barrow said the Floyd County EMA reported minor vehicle slide-offs with no major injuries due to the slick roads.
He encourages people to stay home when possible, and he notes that there are designated warming stations throughout the county if needed.
"If they do go outside, wear layers of loose clothing and keep all extremities covered -- the wind is very frigid," Barrow said.
He said the Southern Indiana Jeep Members have been offering rides to local hospital staff so they can get to work safely, and there were about 30 rides as of Friday morning.
Gavan Hebner, director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, said EMA staff have been working with the county highway department and county officials to monitor conditions from Thursday night into Friday.
There have been a small number of power outages in Clark County, but most were restored as of Friday morning, he said. He did not note any major transportation incidents as of Friday morning, saying most were "run-of-the-mill slide-offs."
Hebner said people should continue to watch out for slick spots on roads. He encourages people to prepare themselves in case they are stranded by stocking their vehicles with blankets, snacks and water, as well as keeping their phones charged.
Barrow said if someone is experiencing a power outage and is using a generator, they need to make sure the generator is outside and the exhaust is facing outside of the house.
People need to bring their pets inside for the duration of the cold weather and check on their elderly neighbors, he said.
"Just be careful and try to stay indoors as much as possible," Barrow said.
Hebner said if someone loses power and they need a warm place to go, they can contact the Clark County dispatch center's non-emergency number at 812-246-6996 or call 211 to find a local warming station.
He also encourages Clark County residents to text Clark WX Alerts at 22678 to receive emergency notifications.
According to WAVE3 Weather, people should let at least one faucet drip with a small stream of water throughout the weekend to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
Clark and Floyd counties are under a travel watch due to weather conditions, and it is recommended that residents stay home except for essential travel, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Early Saturday morning, the air temperatures are expected to be in the single digits with wind chills as low as -15 degrees, according to WAVE3 Weather. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the mid-teens with continued wind chills, and the temperatures will return to the single digits at night. On Christmas, the high temperature will reach about 20 degrees in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to get above freezing by Tuesday and reach the 40s by Wednesday.
