SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local officials are urging people to take precautions Friday as Southern Indiana faces severe weather ranging from flooding to strong winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area, including Clark and Floyd counties.
The area has been experiencing heavy rains and flooding throughout the morning, and high winds are expected to last throughout the afternoon.
School districts across Clark and Floyd counties moved to eLearning on Friday due to the severe weather, and many offices and businesses have also closed.
There have been power outages throughout the day in Southern Indiana, but as of 1:30 p.m., only a couple of power outages were reported in Clark and Floyd counties, according to Duke Energy's outage map.
As the area faces a tornado watch, officials emphasize that people should have a plan to shelter in a safe spot. Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavan Hebner said if a tornado warning is issued, they need to go to the most interior room of their home, and they should avoid driving in the storm.
He said the Clark County EMA has increased staffing throughout the day to respond to issues related to the severe weather.
According to Hebner, there have been issues with flooding in the area along U.S. 31 in Sellersburg, Memphis and Henryville, and police officers have been putting up barricades due to water covering roadways.
If people see a flooded roadway, they should report it to Clark County's non-emergency dispatch line at 812-246-6996. He encourages residents to sign up for the county's severe weather emergency notification system by texting "ClarkWxAlerts" to 226787.
Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said the county has faced issues with flooded roadways as of Friday morning.
Early Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that several roadways in the Georgetown and Greenville area have been flooded. Flood gates have been closed on Buttontown and Hamby Road, and the 8000 block of Old Vincennes Road, Georgetown-Greenville Road at Cooks Mill Road and Bradford Road at Richland Creek are also covered by water.
People should remember the phrase "turn around, don't drown" if they encounter flooded roadways, Barrow said.
He said residents should listen to their weather radio if they have one and go to floydcountyema.org to sign up for Code Red emergency alerts.
Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said people should try to stay off the roads amid inclement weather. He notes that driving in severe conditions increases the risk of traffic accidents and fallen trees, putting a greater workload on agencies such as the sheriff's department and highway department.
"Use caution, and try not to drive on the roads unless you have to," he said.
