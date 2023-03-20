JEFFERSONVILLE – National Safe Place Network (NSPN) is pleased to announce March 19-25 as National Safe Place (NSP) Week. The nationally recognized week serves to raise awareness about the Safe Place program, a national program which brings together youth service agencies, businesses, volunteers, and other community partners to help youth in crisis.
“Unfortunately, every day in our country, young people face troubling issues, such as abuse, neglect, bullying and serious family problems,” said Laurie Jackson, president and CEO of NSPN. “It’s up to all of us to offer solutions, places where youth can go to get help. National Safe Place Week is the perfect opportunity for communities across the country to assess and strengthen their safety net for youth, as well as focus on the power of Safe Place as a prevention tool.”
Safe Place consists of a national network of more than 22,000 partnering businesses and community locations, such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses, and libraries, which display the Safe Place sign in their windows. As youth enter a designated Safe Place and ask for help, trained staff members connect them to the appropriate youth shelter for assistance.
In addition to Safe Place sites, youth may also access immediate help via TXT 4 HELP, a text-for-support service for youth in crisis. Teens can text the word “safe” and their current location (address, city, state) to 4HELP (44357) to receive a message with the closest Safe Place location and the number for the local youth shelter. Users also have the option to text interactively with a counselor for more help.
Safe Place, operated locally by Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., partners with businesses and community organizations to provide immediate safety and support for local youth. Local Safe Place site locations include Kroger, Glorious Games and Goods, and many other locations in Clark and Floyd Counties.
Since its inception in 1983, Safe Place has helped more than 387,000 youth and currently serves more than 1,400 communities across the country. The program is managed by 137 youth agencies in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., partners with many local communities to proclaim this week as National Safe Place Week. CCYS will receive a proclamation from the Town of Clarksville on Tuesday at the Clarksville Police Department. CPD is just one of the many locations that offers physical and mobile sites.
Johanna Miller, Safe Place Coordinator said, “we’re so grateful for the support of our community partners. Sites like our local fire and police departments as well as community agencies like New Hope Services are an integral part to the Safe Place network. We couldn’t support our youth without the support of many in our community.”
