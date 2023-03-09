NEW ALBANY – The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI) presents Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in SoIN, a Theatreworks production.
AASI along with regional partners, the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the City of New Albany, the City of Charlestown, the Town of Sellersburg, the City of Corydon, the Floyd County Library, the Harrison County Public Library, and the Jeffersonville Public Library are so happy to bring back the Shakespeare in the Park series to Southern Indiana.
“We are thrilled to kick off the SOIN Shakespeare in the Park series with our partners,” said AASI Executive Director Brian Bell. “The SoIN Shakespeare in the Park series is a great addition to our community. All performers this year are local actors from our community."
Shakespeare's classic tale of young love, magic, and mischief unfolds in the magical production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. This contemporary take on the comedy classic re-imagines a world where fantasy and reality collide.
Performances of this famous play will be held across the Southern Indiana region. These performances are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.
For more information about the SoIN Shakespeare in the Park visit www.sointoart.com/shakespeare.
Upcoming performances
6:30 p.m. April 1: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany
2 p.m. April 8: Greenway Park, Charlestown
6 p.m. April 13: Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
2 p.m. April 15: Jeffersonville Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
6:30 p.m. April 15: JPAC at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville
6:30 p.m. April 22: Corydon Capital Historic Site, 202 E. Walnut St., Corydon
6:30 p.m. April 29: Sellersburg Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg
