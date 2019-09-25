SOUTHERN INDIANA — After months of hesitance to launch impeachment proceedings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will move forward.
The decision comes on the heels of a whistleblower complaint regarding Trump's conversation with Ukraine's newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call.
In her televised announcement Tuesday, Pelosi said Trump had "seriously violated the Constitution," adding that his actions were a "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."
Trump took to Twitter to respond following the action.
"There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!"
THE ACCUSATIONS
The complaint first emerged in August, when an intelligence official brought his concerns to the attention of the inspector general of the intelligence community. The inspector general then identified the complaint as one of "urgent concern," meaning it should have been submitted to Congress.
That notification, however, never occurred, as the Department of Justice and the White House pushed for the acting director of national intelligence to bury the complaint.
Based on reports of what occurred during the phone call, Pelosi moved forward with the impeachment inquiry despite not having a transcript of the discussion, calling the refusal to hand over the complaint a "violation of the law."
In the phone call, House Democrats accused Trump of leveraging the power of his office to influence the upcoming 2020 election. Initial reports claimed Trump urged Zelensky to launch an investigation into the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Joe Biden's son, Hunter, served as a board member for the company beginning in 2014 when Biden was still vice president.
The focal point of Trump's argument was that Biden attempted to quell Ukraine's then-prosecutor's investigation into the company, thus protecting his son.
THE RESPONSE IN D.C.
Trump initially said he would release a full, unredacted transcript of the July phone call. On Wednesday, details of the call were released by the administration, though it was not a verbatim transcript. Rather, it was a memorandum summarizing the phone call based on notes from various staff members assigned to listen to the conversation.
In the provided summary, Trump stated that he would like Zelensky to do him a "favor," later saying that "there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution." Trump continued by stating that Biden "went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution," then pushed for Zelensky to "look into it." Trump also offered the assistance of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as Attorney General William Barr.
Opinions on the matter from national political figures have largely been drawn along partisan lines.
"House Democrats are consistently putting false claims and endless impeachment drama ahead of real solutions for American families," 9th District U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-IN, said in a statement to the News and Tribune. "This transcript is another example that they will stop at nothing to seek revenge on the 62 million Americans who voted for President Trump and who are relying on him and Congress to focus on real, day-to-day issues for American families and businesses."
THE INVESTIGATION
Instead of forming a new panel to handle the inquiry, Pelosi instructed existing committees to each investigate the matter. The committees will then submit their reports to the House Judiciary Committee, at which point a decision whether to move forward with an impeachment vote will be made.
Joe Wert, a professor of political science who specializes in the presidency and public opinion at Indiana University Southeast, said that the inquiry itself "doesn't necessarily mean anything."
"All they’re doing here is trying to determine if there is enough evidence and enough support in the House to go ahead with a full impeachment," Wert said. "If they either don’t get the transcripts that they’re looking for, or if they get them and they find that there are things in there that would warrant charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, then they could go ahead with the impeachment. If they didn’t find that, presumably, they wouldn’t go forward with it.”
A precise definition of "high crimes and misdemeanors" is not included in the Constitution, Wert said, leaving how the House proceeds with any charges open-ended.
“It would be against the law if he were colluding with a foreign government like this to interfere with the election," Wert said. "That’s basically what the charge is — that Trump was trying to get the Ukrainian government to come after Joe Biden, who is one of the front runners in the Democratic race. That can certainly be seen as interference in the election with a foreign government.”
House Democrats would need a simple majority of 218 votes to impeach Trump. The case would then be taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.
POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY
If it were to go to the Senate, a two-thirds vote would be needed to convict. Wert said he believes it would take something "huge" for a conviction to occur.
"They would have to get several Republicans, not just two or three that they might pick up," Wert said. "They would have to get several to vote for conviction. I just don’t see them doing that unless there’s something that’s just so obviously an unconstitutional act by Trump. I don’t see it happening.”
No timeline is set for impeachment proceedings in the Constitution. Kelly Ryan, dean of the school of social sciences and professor of history at IUS, said that "political expediency" will play a role in the pace of the investigation.
"With Andrew Johnson, there was a desire to move fast," she said. "With Bill Clinton, there was a desire to move fast. There will be a desire to move speedily here, too. In this case, it’s because of the election next year... It’s certainly in the Democrats best interest to move swiftly, so they will."
The Senate, Ryan noted, will be a different story.
"The Senate is where it’s going to slow down, most likely, because it’s not politically expedient for Republicans to go through this process," Ryan said.
This assessment is partially owed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's reputation for stalling on Capitol Hill, as exemplified by his past refusal to take a vote on Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland when he was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016. McConnell, however, won't be able to sit on the case for too long, according to Ryan.
"He will find ways [to delay], because that’s what Mitch McConnell is known for," she said. "There’s no way he can delay this forever. The Supreme Court is going to be involved in this, too. Usually, someone from the Supreme Court will come down to the Senate for these proceedings. The pressure in this case is beyond Mitch McConnell and what he wants to do. This is about the whole nation. I don’t see him being able to skirt this issue. He can delay, but he can’t skirt it forever.”
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
Pelosi's history of avoiding talks of impeachment largely stem from a fear of the consequences it would have for House Democrats in more moderate districts. In the 2018 election cycle, Democrats claimed a majority in the House. Now, Ryan believes the impeachment inquiry could further divide the parties, calling it a "risk" for Democrats.
“What's going to happen here is we’re going to see exacerbation of what’s already a bifurcated country at the national level," Ryan said. "I think some moderates are going to think this is part of due diligence. This is actually what our Congress was given the power to do, to investigate such allegations. At some point, it would be a malfeasance not to. Another group of people is not going to feel that way on the moderate side, and they’re going to think it’s a hack job."
Wert was more direct in his belief that the inquiry could damage the Democrats.
“I think [Democrats] have been working very hard for the last year on losing their majority in the House," Wert said. "I think they could very well end up losing [the majority], and it’s going to be entirely their fault. That’s just my thinking. They have gone too far to the left. I think what this is going to end up doing is further hurting the Democrats."
On the Republican side, Wert said the inquiry could amplify support for Trump.
"It’s going to fire up the Trump base, and I don’t think it’s going to do a whole lot for the Democratic base, unless there’s something really there that can serve as a really strong basis for the impeachment," he said. "If they don’t find that, they’re going to be in real trouble. I think they’re taking a big chance here.”
Regardless of whatever political fallout occurs in the wake of the proceedings, Ryan said Americans should take this as an opportunity to examine their values and how they compare to those of their government.
"What I say is let’s understand how our government operates," she said. "Let’s actually dig in as a nation and try to understand what our Constitution means to us as a living document now, why those powers are there. Rather than applying these political lenses, let's take this opportunity to learn civics 101 and history and remember that this kind of stuff has long-term impacts."
