SOUTHERN INDIANA — Heuser Hardware workers were spending Wednesday and Thursday unloading shovels and salt from pallets in preparation for potential winter weather.
The forecast is for colder starting Thursday with possible snow and ice on the way.
Co-owner Tom Densford said he’s already put in orders, but his supplier warned him salt may be hard to come by this year.
“That’s the thing we’re fighting this year is the availability on product,” he said. “They say there’s going to be a huge salt shortage. Shovels aren’t plentiful either. It’s the world we live in.”
Despite this, Densford encourages customers to come to the store to find what they need. As of Wednesday, there was product available.
In a pinch, he said, he’s heard people use fertilizer, cat litter and oil absorbent for flooring to deal with snow and ice.
AAA Hoosier Motor Club is keeping an eye on conditions. Senior Manager of Promotions and Communications Lisa Wall offered some tips to keep safe on the roads.
“Slow down and adjust your speed to the road conditions, leave yourself room to stop and brake as you can,” she said. “But reduce your speed is on top of the list.”
Wall said don’t slam on brakes when hitting ice. Instead steer in the direction the vehicle needs to go.
Another good idea is to keep vehicles stocked with clothing, a flashlight and glass scraper. Tread on tires should be inspected and people should also make sure they are properly inflated.
“Make sure you have half a tank of fuel in the car at all times,” Wall said. “If you’re stranded, that is going to be really important in keeping you warm and safe until help arrives.”
Indiana American Water is urging customers to pay attention to pipes now to prevent them from bursting this winter, leading to costly repairs.
People should make sure all garage doors, crawl spaces and vents are closed and consider letting a kitchen faucet drip to keep water running. All cracks in outside walls should be sealed — especially in areas where television and phone lines enter the home — to keep cold air out.
The water company also says to set the thermostat no lower than 55-degrees when heading out of town, because any lower could let the pipes freeze.
Greater Clark Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Schools moved to e-learning Thursday because of the potential weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.