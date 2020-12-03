SOUTHERN INDIANA — As federal approval draws closer on COVID-19 vaccines, Southern Indiana health officials prepare for the first round of immunizations, with the first doses likely to go to frontline healthcare staff.
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. applied Nov. 20 for Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) of its vaccine, with Moderna following just less than two weeks later. Initial doses are en route to local hospitals in Southern Indiana, and health officials have already been in talks with local facilities to determine logistics on vaccinations if the vaccines get federal approval.
The plans come on the heels of another record-breaking day in Indiana for new infections. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday 8,527 new cases, 76 more than the previous one-day record of 8,451 cases on Nov. 14.
The overall case total statewide as of the end of Wednesday was 359,430 — 5,759 in Clark County and 3,602 in Floyd County. Each county recorded more than 110 new cases on Wednesday.
Federal guidelines indicate that the first dosages should likely be reserved for frontline healthcare staff, with some leeway to the states on the multi-tiered system. Indiana was scheduled to deliver its plan to federal health offices by Friday.
Once approval is in place, "we should be ready to go almost immediately," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "First, the emergency use authorization has to get approved and then the state has to say OK as well, but the plan is in place.
"Right now I'm pretty comfortable with the plan and excited that it's on the horizon; it's super-refreshing. We have the monoclonal antibody [treatment] that we're giving here, we've got vaccines on the horizon. ...
"I've been giving everybody bad news for nine months; it's kind of nice to be able to call with some good news for once."
He said the first doses will likely be for the highest-risk frontline healthcare workers, such as those who work in the ER, ICU and respiratory therapy departments.
Ahead of approval, both Yazel and Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris have been having ongoing discussions with the state health department and local facilities, including the county hospitals, which will ultimately be in charge of distribution.
But "the exact who's going to get the shot [first] and who's not going to get the shot [first] has not been established at the state or federal level at this point," Harris said.
FLOYD COUNTY
The Floyd County Health Department has recently sent the tally of local healthcare workers to the state, which includes roughly 1,300 healthcare staff at Baptist Health Floyd alone. But if the county gets the initial 5,000 doses it expects, it should cover the healthcare workers. That could mean vaccinations as early as mid-December.
"If we get 5,000 doses, that's more than enough to do the healthcare providers," Harris said. "But it's still up in the air — we don't know exactly what we're going to get, we don't know exactly what date."
Floyd County will also be working with Harrison and Washington counties to distribute doses there.
“It has been very heartening to hear from those who want to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine," Nilesh Desai, chief pharmacy officer at Baptist Health Floyd said in an email. "The vaccine is vitally important to getting our lives back to normal. However, vaccine supplies will be very limited initially, with the first doses prioritized for front line healthcare workers and nursing homes as per guidance provided by the CDC.
"Baptist Health is well prepared to store, distribute and administer the vaccine, initially to our staff then to all when more vaccine is available – likely in the spring, depending on the speed of production and distribution."
He added that the hospital will release more details when they are available.
CLARK COUNTY
Lance Ballard, director of Pharmacy at Clark Memorial Health, said the hospital expects to receive the initial 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December. These are to be used to vaccinate healthcare providers in Clark, Scott and Jefferson counties. There are roughly 1,400 healthcare staff at Clark Memorial Health.
Clark Memorial was recently chosen as one of the first five hospitals in the state to house the Pfizer vaccine when it is available. For this, they have the ultra-cold storage needed,along with "ample freezer storage" for Moderna when it becomes available.
"We are in the process of setting up a vaccination clinic and will be ready to go as soon as the FDA grants approval," Ballard said in an email. "We are also educating our leaders and team members about the vaccine so they can make an informed decision.
"This is a vaccine that folks will want to take, as the benefits outweigh the risks. (>95% efficacy and no serious adverse events noted in the phase III trials)."
'A REALLY IMPORTANT TOOL'
Beth Keeney, senior vice president for community health and primary care services at LifeSpring Health Systems, said a multidisciplinary team has already been prepping for whatever its role could be in this initial vaccination.
This includes identifying which of the 500 staff at LifeSpring facilities in 11 Southern Indiana counties would be considered first, based on the federal criteria, and being ready in case they're called to help with widespread administration of the vaccination to staff and high-risk patients. Kenney said they could be ready within a day or two of getting the go-ahead.
LifeSpring leaders have also been polling staff to get their thoughts on receiving the vaccination themselves — right now about 40% say they're ready today, with 40% undecided and needing more information.
"So we're asking them, 'what do you want to know?' and then trying to get that information to them," Keeney said. "We see that as a real opportunity to make sure that they've got the information that they need to feel comfortable about accepting the vaccine."
Staff have also started talking with patients to make sure they're aware of the vaccine that is ahead.
"Many of our patients are very vulnerable and high-risk and we want to [let them know] that it's coming, that we think it's important," Keeney said. "We know that they rely on us for sound medical advice and we want to make sure that we're providing them with the most up-to-date, science-based information."
As for her and her family, Keeney is very comfortable with the vaccine. She's read all the research about the development, safety and efficacy.
"I feel really good about it — I will take the vaccine when it is first offered to me; my family will take take it when it is first offered to them," she said. "I think it is an incredible achievement of science and of public health and of medicine, and I just absolutely can't wait for the day that we are all able to begin to resume different aspects of our lives.
"It makes me a little bit emotional to think that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel."
But she cautioned that even with the initial doses of the vaccine, the race isn't over. With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for example, people receive a second dose a few weeks later. And they're still at risk until the medicine has prompted a full immune response, which could take a few weeks.
During that time, people should still follow health guidelines — wash hands often, wear a mask, socially distance and stay home when sick, she said.
"I think it's important to remember that this is a really important tool, but this wont be the end," she said. The marathon isn't over just because you have five miles to go; you still have five miles to go."
