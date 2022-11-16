JEFFERSONVILLE — Southern Indiana Pride is getting ready for next year's pride festival.
Founder Evan Stoner said the plan is to host it in Jeffersonville early in the summer, but the exact date hasn't been confirmed.
Plans for next year's festivities were discussed this week at Faith Lutheran Church in Jeffersonville.
"It's really awesome to see the faith support we have in the community, we had several faith organizations involved in last year's festival and I think it's important to notice people in the community have options when it comes to where they practice their faith," Stoner said. "And that there's faith organizations out there that would support them, that space is really important."
More than 5,000 people attended the 2022 Southern Indiana Pride festival in June at Big Four Station in Jeffersonville.
"We had really, really high marks in entertainment, music, high marks," Stoner said. "We had a record crowd of over 5,000 throughout the whole day, which was incredible. We had over 50 vendors involved; the parade was the biggest."
Southern Indiana's pride festival is unique and Stoner said involvement from the community is important.
"I think it's important for Southern Indiana to have a brand of hospitality, kindness and welcoming all, being a community that accepts everyone is good for business," Stoner said. "It's able to bring more people into the community, it's good for tourism and good for overall residential growth in the area.
"Communities that show themselves to welcome all people are communities that grow more in the economic world," he said. "Generally, I think it's important to show people that no matter who you are, no matter who you love, you're welcome in your community."
