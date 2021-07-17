SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana Pride will not present its parade and festival this year, but the organization is looking to bring back the annual LGBTQ pride event in June 2022.
Southern Indiana Pride started as Jeffersonville Pride Parade and Festival in 2016, but it hasn’t taken place since the summer of 2019 due to the pandemic. The organization and festival was renamed Southern Indiana Pride in October 2018.
Evan Stoner, board president and founder of Southern Indiana Pride, said the organization is still seeing the impact of 2020 in terms of retaining and recruiting volunteers.
“We’re completely a team of volunteers who have jobs, families and educational pursuits in addition to Southern Indiana Pride responsibilities,” he said, “It seemed like the best decision was to focus on 2022 instead of rush together to put together a festival for this year.”
Stoner said bringing in new volunteers for Southern Indiana Pride is one of the organization’s main focuses.
In 2020, Southern Indiana was gearing up for its largest festival yet when the pandemic caused it to cancel.
The uncertainty of the pandemic and what the “climate would look like as far as masks, social distancing and requirements for large gatherings” made planning a festival a challenge this year, according to Stoner. Southern Indiana Pride originally announced in March that a 2021 event would likely take place in late summer.
The annual event has taken place at Big Four Station in downtown Jeffersonville every year, and Stoner said he hopes to return to that location for the 2022 festival.
The festival features resources related to fairness in housing, employment, public accommodation, adoption and health care for LGBTQ individuals, as well as resources for LGBTQ youth on issues such as homelessness, bullying, conversion therapy and suicide.
It features participation from organizations and businesses that prioritize LGBTQ equality and “creating a better future for generations to come,” Stoner said.
Southern Indiana Pride’s focus “is treating people like people and not tearing each other down and promoting Southern Indiana as a place where kindness and diversity thrives,” Stoner said.
Stoner feels the area has “made tremendous progress as a region in the area of LGBT equality.”
“I don’t meet many people who are openly homophobic or openly trying to tear down the LGBT community,” he said. “You get political and partisan division as well as national media narratives that make this topic very messy sometimes.”
“The most rewarding is seeing people of all different backgrounds, walks of life and different political views come together to be able to support an issue that truly is not political, but is a human issue,” he said.
As the founder of the festival, Stoner has encountered people who have said they “never thought Jeffersonville or Southern Indiana would host its own pride festival.”
“To be able to be who you are in your own community and have fellow residents share that with you is extremely inspiring” he said.
