SOUTHERN INDIANA — Voter registration offices in Clark and Floyd counties are in full swing processing absentee ballot requests while ballots are already starting to roll back in from voters.
As of around 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County had received 6,952 absentee ballots applications and since Sept. 19 had sent out 6,810 ballots, Clerk Susan Popp said. Of these, 1,625 completed ballots already had been returned to the office Friday afternoon.
"If you look at this is a week's time, that's quite a few being processed and sent out," Popp said. She added that the office has received more applications than in previous elections by far. There were close to 5,000 sent out just around the 19th — a time when they might previously have sent a few hundred.
They have called in the absentee board two weeks early.
"This has been unprecedented," she said. "This early...most people don't start really dialing into absentees until late September, we've been full scale since August."
In Floyd County, Clerk Danita Burks confirmed that as of noon Friday, that office had already received 795 ballots. She estimated there have been about 5,000 requests for ballot applications so far. Voters have until Oct. 16 to request the ballots in Floyd County. The office has sent out around 3,000 ballot applications to voters who have requested them.
Burks said it's too early to tell if this is a much larger number than in years past and encouraged voters to fill out and return their ballots in a timely manner to ensure they are received.
"We are asking everyone that has an absentee ballot, don't hold onto it once you get it," she said. "Fill it out and send it back in. Unfortunately with this much mail going through the post offices, we want to make sure we get it in time to process it."
Both counties also have expanded early voting hours throughout much of October, and expect that many voters will choose to take advantage of that.
In Floyd County, early voting operations will be at two sites — the 4-H Fairgrounds and Valley View Golf Course. Although they're only required by the state to have early in-person voting the week before election day along with two Saturdays, Floyd County voters will have more ample time the month before the election.
"We hope we have a good response for early voting because in Floyd County, we've opened up for [almost] the entire month starting Oct. 6," Burks said. They chose two off-site locations to maintain safety standards amid COVID-19 and to give voters more opportunities to cast their ballots.
"We just wanted to make sure we gave everybody an opportunity to vote because it is a presidential [election]," she said. "And we felt like we wanted to serve the community with the two sites."
Burks added that "I want to commend our team," she said. "Our team has been working late, working Saturdays...these girls have been awesome and I want the public to know that."
Clark County also will have expanded in-person early voting times in the weeks preceding Election Day; voters will be able to cast their ballots in an enclosed tent in the courtyard of the Clark County municipal building.
Clerk Popp said she expects more than usual, just as they're also seeing more absentee ballot requests. She said staff soon will begin making multiple trips per day to the main Jeffersonville post office nearby for ballot and applications to be sent out and to retrieve ballots from the voter registration P.O. box.
She added that she's also noticed somewhat of an uptick in people bringing their absentee ballots to the voter registration office in person rather than mailing them and said that voters can check the status of their absentee ballot at www.Indianavoters.com.
"But if you have any questions, you can call us," Popp said. "Absentee voting is the most safe, efficient way of voting right now — you avoid long lines and anything of that nature. We have a very strong operation here from the time it gets handled to the very end. We're getting an application and getting them out the door."
