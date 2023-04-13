SOTHERN INDIANA – Property tax bills for the spring and fall were sent out in Floyd County on Wednesday, and are due to be sent on Friday for Clark County property owners.
Payments for spring property taxes are due on May 10 in Clark and Floyd counties and the fall payment is due on Nov. 13 for both counties. The fall payment is a little later than usual because Veterans Day will be recognized by government entities on Nov. 10 this year.
Floyd County property owners will be seeing a 16-18% increase and Clark County property owners a hike of about 10-15% in their property taxes. The increases are due to hikes in assessed value, with officials saying assessments are catching up to market values.
“Of course, inflation is a piece of the puzzle and cost of goods is a piece of the puzzle,” said Floyd County Treasurer Steve Burks. “There’s several factors that we are being told.”
A state Senate committee removed several provisions this week from a proposed property tax relief bill.
House Bill 1499 was originally offered as a way to lower property tax caps and other factors affecting property taxes.
The Indiana Capital Chronicle reported that some provisions remain in the bill including one that would make it easier for property owners to contest their property tax assessments.
“Property values have went up all over the nation,” said R. Monty Snelling, Clark County’s treasurer. “That’s why there’s legislation right now that they’re trying to get passed in Indianapolis to do something to offset the way it’s going to hit property owners.”
The treasurer is responsible for printing the bills and coupons, not assessing the property. Their responsibility is to get all the information from the assessor and the auditor’s office and take all that information and send it out with the bills.
Clark County’s property bills will be sent out a little later than usual because they had issues with the company that mails out the bills for them, Snelling said.
Residents are able to pay their taxes online if they cannot make it to the treasurer’s office. Floyd County residents can go to https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-treasurer and click on the box that says “Click here to view and pay property taxes.” Clark County residents can go to https://www.co.clark.in.us/index.php/clark-county-indiana-government/clark-county-treasurer-s-office#how-can-i-pay-my-bill, though at the time of writing the online payment is currently unavailable.
