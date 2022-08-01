SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana public schools are continuing with relaxed COVID-19 policies even as the country and community face another surge in cases.
All school systems in Clark and Floyd counties are starting off with optional masking, and school officials are hoping for a more normal year.
Classes have already started for Greater Clark County Schools, New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., Borden-Henryville School Corp. and Silver Creek School Corp. Clarksville Community Schools begins Thursday.
NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe said he is optimistic about the year ahead as school began Monday.
“We’re starting the year in school, which we wanted to do,” he said. “We’re starting out the year with parent-option — it’s parent choice on the masks, and they can make their own decision for their own child. Obviously, we’ll follow the science and see where it goes, but we would like for it to be as normal as possible.”
Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris recommends that schools consider COVID-19 mitigation measures such as mask wearing and social distancing while planning for the school year, according to a news release issued last week. He noted that the “full impact of the BA.5 impact is still unclear.”
Harris mentioned the national rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the BA.5 strain of Omicron spreads. The strain “appears at least as infectious as the earlier Omicron strain but more severe in the general course of illness,” he said.
“Rates of COVID illness respond best when everyone works together and takes advantage of public health opportunities,” Harris said in the news release. “We encourage the leaders, educators, and managers of Floyd County to assist in the continuing effort to fight this troublesome disease.”
Both Floyd and Clark counties are categorized as orange, or the highest category of community transmission of COVID-19, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the United States, 75% of counties are ranked at medium or high levels of transmission.
Policies are similar across Southern Indiana school districts as they follow guidance issued earlier in the year from the Indiana Department of Health. Guidance calls for people to isolate for five days if they test positive for COVID-19, and they can return on the sixth day as long as they wear a mask and their symptoms are improving.
Briscoe said the district no longer has a color-coded system, which previously determined masking policies and other COVID-19 measures based on levels of community spread.
NAFCS officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, he said.
“We’re just going to be working very closely with the Indiana Department of Health and Floyd County Health Department to make sure we’re doing the right things,” Briscoe said.
Harris emphasizes that leading health agencies recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children 6 months and older. He said 65% of Floyd County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 34% eligible for the booster have received it.
“Waning antibody levels are a real concern with the new, more virulent strain, as is the unvaccinated state of roughly 28,000 people in Floyd County,” he said. “Importantly, the immunizations available now are still effective in preventing and lowering the severity of COVID-19.”
