Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BRANDENBURG, CORYDON, ELIZABETHTOWN, ENGLISH, HARDINSBURG, HAWESVILLE, HODGENVILLE, JASPER, JEFFERSONVILLE, LA GRANGE, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, MADISON, NEW ALBANY, NEW CASTLE, PAOLI, SALEM, SCOTTSBURG, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, TAYLORSVILLE, AND TELL CITY.