SOUTHERN INDIANA — New Albany resident Jaime Eiler said he's been tuning in to presidential debates since the ones preceding the election of John F. Kennedy, but he's never seen any like the one Tuesday between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
When he spoke of it, Eiler, now a 71-year-old semi-retired paralegal, recalled a forum years ago in which President Ronald Reagan threatened to shut down a microphone at a forum, saying that he had paid for it.
"The American people paid for this debate last night," Eiler said. "We paid for something we didn't get — we paid for an argument."
For 90 minutes, President Trump, the Republican nominee, and former Vice President Biden, the Democratic nominee, broached topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and economy, national safety, race and inequality issues and what each has or hasn't done during their time in Washington.
The tone was described by national analysts after the debate as "chaotic," with very few opportunities for one person to speak uninterrupted including Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate, the first of three scheduled before the Nov. 3 election.
Eiler, who said he identifies as a Democrat who's voted for Republicans at the local level when they seemed to be the best candidate, said he wasn't surprised when Trump repeatedly talked over Biden when it wasn't his turn to speak. He saw that during the 2016 debates with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"It was as expected," Eiler said. "I remember Trump interrupting Hillary in the last debates but I don't remember him literally trying to steal the floor."
But he did say he felt the debate was useful for for U.S. voters to see.
"I think it did show the candidates for who they are," Eiler said. "Certainly Trump didn't do any good in my eyes and I appreciate Biden trying to talk directly to the audience. His comments were directed to the people and Trump's comments seemed to be combative."
The News and Tribune issued an invitation to citizens through social media Wednesday, asking them to express their opinions. The comments from Eiler and others in this story were some of the responses to that invitation.
Other viewers referred to the debate as disappointing, and blamed Wallace for not being able to control the conversation between the two.
"Wallace was a horrible mediator," Judy Lopp Summers commented on Facebook. "The name-calling from Biden was not only disappointing but rude & childish how can you expect to be voted as president. Too much talking over each other & Wallace couldn't control it."
Janet Flickner Dye called the debate "a total waste of time and a huge embarrassment for our country."
"They couldn't decide who was gonna talk first, so they just spoke at the same time," Summer Jewell added.
Others who have long rejected the dominant two-party system in the U.S. say the choices now and Tuesday's debate are more reason to look at alternative candidates.
"I can’t tell you who won the debate, because I did not watch it," Clark County Libertarian Party Chair Russell Brooksbank commented on Facebook. "I can tell you, however, who lost the debate. It was the American people. There is a viable third option on the ballot in all 50 states, D.C., and Guam. The debate commission says that you don’t deserve to hear from her. The American people lost an opportunity to be exposed to a candidate that believes in supporting all of their freedom all the time. We need to demand that she be included in the next debate. Jo Jorgensen must be allowed to speak!"
One of the biggest talking points after the debate was that Trump declined to denounce white supremacy groups in the U.S. when asked directly by Wallace.
"Trump had the perfect chance to speak to all Americans and put this issue to bed," said Daniel Bamforth, 30, of Clarksville in an email to the News and Tribune. "The only moment when Trump was quiet was when he was asked about condoning white supremacy.
"The other part of the debate that stood out to me was when Trump disrespected Beau Biden's military record, then pivoted to Hunter Biden's past drug use. Biden is running for President, not his sons. Trump was unhinged, tasteless and pathetic. He used his time to deflect on his horrible record and, hopefully, voters saw who was more Presidential last night."
Bamforth, who identifies as a former Republican, said he voted for Trump in 2016.
Farrah Alexander, a 33-year-old author living in Sellersburg, said she was horrified by Trump, when asked by Wallace whether he would denounce white supremacists, first said he would like to see peace then responded with the comment "stand back and stand by," which seemed to be directed to the far-right hate group Proud Boys.
"They took that as a call to action," Alexander said. "I think that is absolutely horrifying because you have to look at the consequences of that action. When the president of the United States gives a call to arms ... that puts people's lives in danger.
"So for a voter to support Trump after that, they are also complicit in putting lives in danger and its very serious and scary and I think we need to talk about that before the election."
She said that overall the debate was "terrible; I thought it was ridiculous to see so much interrupting and insult-throwing. It was just really below the decorum of the traditional presidential debate."
But she hopes it was useful to U.S. voters.
"I know there are a lot of voters who are on the fence or who voted for Trump in 2016 and are now concerned with the current state of affairs," she said. "I think it would at least give the fence-voters pause."
Selena Crady, a 34-year-old Harrison County resident, was studying the dozens of pages of transcript from the debate Wednesday afternoon, taking her own notes. She had counted that in the first of six segments, Trump had interrupted Biden 53 times, Biden had interrupted three times and Wallace had to step in 23 times to ask Trump to stop talking.
"Last night was a s***show," she said.
One of the first things she had noticed while watching was Trump referring to former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," which he has done for several years. Crady said language like this is unacceptable, and criticized the president's decision to eliminate sensitivity training among the workforce.
Crady was raised Republican and now identifies as an Independent; she said she tries to maintain an unbiased view, studying to know about the candidates and issues to make informed decisions. She said that "I was not a Biden supporter, but I'm definitely not a Trump supporter."
