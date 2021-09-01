SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County again saw high numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Clark County had 95 new cases and one new death on Wednesday. The county's seven-day positivity rate for all tests was 14.4%. The seven-day unique positivity rate was 22.3%.
Floyd County recorded 67 new cases Wednesday. The county's seven-day positivity rate for all tests was 12.6%. The seven-day unique positivity rate was 17.5%.
Statewide, there were 4,822 new cases reported Wednesday and 29 more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.