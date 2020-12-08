INDIANAPOLIS — The latest COVID-19 data from state health officials shows additional deaths in Southern Indiana. Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County, while Floyd County saw one additional death. Overall, Clark has had 90 deaths and Floyd 81.
New cases continue to rise in the two-county region, as well. Clark had 117 new cases, bringing its total to 6,280. The seven-day positivity rate in Clark was 27.7%.
The number of Floyd cases rose by 46, for a total of 3,908. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 21.1%.
The Indiana Department of Health reported that a total of 6,109 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 124 from the previous day. Another 301 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Statewide, 5,457 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 392,663 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
To date, 2,338,308 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,323,969 on Monday. A total of 4,656,827 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.