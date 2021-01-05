INDIANAPOLIS — Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Southern Indiana, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark County had four more deaths, bringing its total to 117. Two more people died of the virus in Floyd County, making its total 101.
COVID-19 cases in Clark have reached 8,982 with the addition of 110 new diagnoses. Forty-six new cases were reported in Floyd, for a total of 5,388.
Statewide, 3,477 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 533,083 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 8,292 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,681,739 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,675,056 on Monday. A total of 5,845,344 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals soared to 32.6%. Floyd's was 27.5% and the state's 27%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.