NEW ALBANY — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday night that an abandoned rail corridor running through Clark, Floyd, Washington, Orange and Lawrence counties will be developed into the longest contiguous multi-use trail system in Indiana.
Holcomb made the announcement during his State of the State address to the General Assembly in Indianapolis. He said the recreational trail will be 62.3 miles following the historic Monon Railroad route.
“Director Dan Bortner and his Department of Natural Resources team led negotiations on behalf of Radius Indiana and the city of New Albany, with big time help from Steve Ferguson at the Cook Medical Group, to acquire an old abandoned rail corridor running through Clark, Floyd, Washington, Orange and Lawrence counties,” Holcomb said.
The project will come through the state’s Next Level Trails program.
“With this new Monon South trail, we will have invested nearly $150 million in trails since 2019, another example of the state helping meet the demand to explore and discover — in Indiana — right in their backyards,” Holcomb said.
New Albany has already been working to develop the South Monon Freedom Trail, which would connect to the Ohio River Greenway and on to the planned regional trail which stretches to Bedford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.