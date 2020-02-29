SOUTHERN INDIANA — Sellersburg resident Misti Johnson only gets to celebrate her true birthday every four years — she is 44 years old, but if you just count her real birthdays, she is only 11.
She was born Feb. 29, 1976, and today, she is celebrating her Leap Day birthday with her family.
“As an adult, it’s nice not having a birthday every year,” she said. “As a kid, it was kind of hard to understand why I didn’t have a birthday every year, but my family always celebrated on the 28th.”
Johnson is among the Southern Indiana residents with Leap Day birthdays. According to the Honor Society of Leap Year Babies, there are about 4 million leap year babies across the world who celebrate their real birthdays on Feb. 29.
When Johnson was born, it made the front page of The Tribune (now part of the News and Tribune) — the newspaper featured a photo of her mom holding the newborn Leap Day baby. As a kid, her family always celebrated her birthday on Feb. 28.
Since Leap Day falls on a Saturday this year, Johnson is having an extra-special celebration with about 22 family members. Her plan is to go out to dinner and play some arcade games at Recbar 812 in New Albany.
For Johnson, being born on a Leap Day means that online forms often don’t include Feb. 29 as a birthday option, so she might just select Feb. 28. And when she turned 21, she couldn’t go out and drink alcohol on her real birthday, so she had to wait until March 1.
As someone born on Leap Day, she has heard jokes from people telling her “you’ll stay young forever.”
“You feel like you are young forever, because you can go by your leap year,” Johnson said.
Mindy Sparks, who lives in Charlestown near Jeffersonville, turned 48 years old, or 12, today.
“I kind of explained it to my husband that other people see their big birthdays as like 25, 40, 50, those years, but for me, or a leap year person, it’s different, because our birthday doesn’t fall every year,” she said.
As a kid, her parents were divorced, so on a regular year, she would receive two different birthday celebrations — her mom would celebrate Feb. 28, and her dad would celebrate March 1. And when she reached her Leap Day birthday, her parents would make it a special occasion.
As an adult, Sparks chooses to celebrate her birthday on whichever day is most convenient during a regular year. Today, her husband has planned a celebration with close friends at her favorite restaurant, O’Shea’s in Jeffersonville, and her daughter is coming home from college to celebrate with them.
“It’s just a little bit more special than a regular birthday,” she said. “Normally, we would have dinner, but we wouldn’t get people together. We go a little more out on a Leap Year birthday versus a regular birthday.”
Her 10th leap year birthday was a big milestone, and her husband threw her a surprise birthday party.
Since Sparks’ birthday is not always listed the same way as regular birthdays are, she has faced some challenges.
“There’s not always a 19th, so sometimes it doesn’t come up in computers, and a lot of times for legal issues like insurance and whatnot, I have to call and be searched by my Social Security number — they can’t search me by my birthday, because my birthday is different in their computers,” she said.
As a “leapling,” people have joked with Sparks that she is too young to drink or be married, and someone she works with has said to her, “Aren’t there child labor laws? You shouldn’t be here.”
“It’s a running joke when people find out that I have a leap year birthday,” she said.
