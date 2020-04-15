SOUTHERN INDIANA — For many healthcare workers, coming home to their families is a major source of concern as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, and they are looking for ways to avoid exposing their loved ones to the virus.
A national initiative is helping healthcare workers and first responders across the country quarantine themselves from their families and those in their household during the pandemic by connecting them with RV owners. The Facebook group “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus” was created on March 24, and it has grown to include more than 27,000 members across the country, including people in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area.
Georgetown residents Shelly and Milton Trent are loaning their 31-foot travel trailer to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in Harrison County. Shelly had filled out the RVs for MDs form and posted on Facebook, and she immediately started getting requests from local residents.
They didn’t know each other previously, but Passafiume has been staying in the travel trailer in the Trent’s backyard for the past week. He wanted to protect his wife and two young children as he works on the frontlines, and he needed a space with enough room for the trailer.
“Here we all sit at home, and we can’t go anywhere, really, and it’s emotionally hard to see that healthcare workers don’t have an option to stay at home and be safe,” Shelly said. “They are in the trenches. We were thinking, why not? Why shouldn’t we help him?”
Shelly said they pulled the vehicle up to their large patio, sanitized the space, filled it with groceries and hooked up the trailer to provide amenities, including electricity, internet, Roku television and Amazon Alexa. She and Milton have shared dinner with Passafiume on the patio as they remain at a safe distance, she said.
“We’re making a new friend,” Shelly said.
Jeffersonville resident Carol Dawson is among the local residents preparing to loan a vehicle. When she learned about the RVs 4 MDs initiative, she talked about the idea with her husband, Ken Krutchfield, and they decided to post about their 36-foot RV in the Facebook group this week. On Tuesday afternoon, they received a match.
They will loan the vehicle to a paramedic in Indianapolis who is currently working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in New York. He is returning to Indianapolis later this month, and he will need a place to quarantine away from his roommate, who has a baby.
Their RV is like new and feels like a small apartment, Dawson said, and it has been unused amid the pandemic. They will drive the vehicle up to Indianapolis a few days before he arrives and hook it up to electricity, sewer and water.
Dawson said she hopes to bring the RV to a park that is allowing medical professionals to stay for free. She appreciates having the opportunity to provide some comfort during these difficult times.
“Just the fact that we could do something very simple that could ease burden of those in the healthcare profession is an easy and wonderful thing to do,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.