SOUTHERN INDIANA — Two local residents are receiving recognition for their photographs depicting natural beauty in the Southern Indiana.
The Oak Heritage Conservancy, an organization focused on protecting nature in southeast Indiana, recently announced the winners of its Nature & Farm Photo Contest, which includes 40 photos by amateur photographers depicting images of nature and farms throughout the state. The contest is a collaboration with the George Rogers Clark Land Trust. Marysville resident Jacie Whitmer, 13, was one of the two winners in the contest’s youth category for her photo of her pet rooster, and New Albany resident Sheena Grim won for her photo of the Ohio River at sunrise.
Both Whitmer and Grim were among the 13 “Best in Show” winners, and their photos will be displayed in a traveling photo exhibit in March. The photos are now exhibited in Greensburg, and in March, they will be shown in North Vernon, Madison and Scottsburg.
Liz Brownlee, executive director of Oak Heritage Conservancy, said the winning photos were required to be the work of an amateur photographer instead of a professional, and they must be taken in Indiana. There were about 220 submissions.
The contest is meant to inspire appreciation for Indiana’s farms and natural areas. It was supported with a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.
“So our big goal is to really get people to stop and think about the role farms and natural areas play a role in the community,” she said. “We want people to pause and look at their community — look at the visual makeup and ask themselves, what do these places contribute? Are they an important part of my community, and what we’re hoping they’ll say, of course, is yes.”
Whitmer took the photo of her pet rooster, Chicken, for the Clark County 4-H, and she entered it into the fair two years ago. The rooster, who died this winter, was her favorite of the chickens on her family farm.
“He was extremely friendly, and he would run right up to you,” she said. “He liked to be held, and he was very social.”
She previously won the Reserve Grand photography project award at the 4-H Fair for the photo, and she went on to receive a blue award at the Indiana State Fair.
She was surprised to receive so much recognition for her photo, she said.
“I didn’t expect it to do as good as it did,” Whitmer said. “I was excited and kind of astonished that it did that good.”
For Whitmer, it is important to capture daily farm life in her photographs, and since she started a couple years ago, her interest in photography has been growing, particularly nature photography.
“Some people have a basic idea of farms, like they think it is all horses and tractors, and they don’t see all there is to it,” she said.
Grim, who works as a surgical tech, has been an amateur photographer for three years. Her husband encouraged her to “find her art” and bought her a camera a few years ago for Christmas. Her husband later surprised her with a higher-quality camera.
She said she was shocked when she learned she was selected as a winner. This is the third year she has entered Oak Heritage Conservancy’s photo contest, but this is the first year that she’s won. She looks forward to seeing her photo in the traveling exhibit when it comes to Scottsburg and receiving a canvas of her picture.
“This is actually the only [contest] I’ve ever entered — it’s so hard to find contests for people who are really just amateur photographers,” Grim said.
Her winning photo was taken near the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, and shows the Louisville skyline and fog rolling off the Ohio River during sunrise. It took her a while to get the right photo, she said.
“It was kind of comical watching me do it, because I had to climb up on the rocks to get the good picture, but I love taking pictures of the sunrise. It was freezing, and it just happened to be the perfect photo.”
She enjoys taking photos as a hobby, and she prefers nature photography. She often wakes up early to take photos on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
“It’s very relaxing,” she said. “At times, my job can be very stressful.”
Brownlee said the contest offers Indiana residents an “inclusive and approachable” photo competition.
“I think the thing that’s special about photography is that most people now have a phone in their pockets, and they therefore have a camera,” she said. “Our hope is that it’s a pretty welcoming competition and lots of people feel, oh, I can do that. Because we want lots of people from all across the community to be thinking of conversation.”
People can view the winning photos in the contest and vote for a Grand Prize Winner at https://oakheritageconservancy.org/get-involved/photoexhibit/.
