SOUTHERN INDIANA — Mother’s Day isn’t going to look the same this year as many families remain physically apart due to the pandemic.
But even if the celebration looks different, the holiday remains an opportunity for families to honor and reflect on the way their mothers have shaped their lives.
In recognition of Mother’s Day, the News and Tribune spoke with Southern Indiana residents to learn about how their moms have influenced their lives over the years. They shared the important life lessons their mothers have taught them as both kids and adults.
A LESSON OF EMPOWERMENT
New Albany resident Hannegan Roseberry, said her mom, Debbie Heazlitt, is a strong woman who has been a “heck of an inspiration” for her and her siblings.
“She’s always worked hard to empower us to be independent and courageous, and not to be afraid to try new things,” she said. “I feel like those things shaped my entire life.”
Debbie started out as a stay-at-home mom, but in the 1980s, she became a single mom of four kids after a divorce. She became a working mom who served on the New Albany City Council, and she later became the first woman to run for mayor in New Albany. She also started the Harrison County Alternative Education Center in Corydon.
Roseberry said her mom is a “trailblazer” who learned to reinvent herself again and again. She taught her children to “kick doors open when you think they’re closed.”
“As mom in my 40s with three kids, I appreciate on a whole new level the sacrifices she made for us and how she worked so hard to make it look easy and make sure we had what we needed,” she said.
They plan to celebrate Mother’s Day at a safe distance in her mom’s garden. Roseberry feels grateful that she can laugh with and spend time with her mom, she said.
A MODEL OF RESILIENCE
Jeffersonville resident Cathy Scrivner’s mother, Billie Hill, 80, has Parkinson’s disease, and she is living at Westminster Health Care Center in Clarksville. This week, Cathy FaceTimed her mother to tell her she’s the best mom she could have ever asked for.
Her mother has gone through many struggles with various health issues over the years, and although it has been difficult for her to be separated from her loved ones amid the pandemic, her mother is a fighter, she said.
“She’s a model of resilience for me not giving up and having faith and just standing where you are,” she said. “In whatever stage of life you are in, whatever situation you are in, look for blessings and have peace, and if you have angst and frustration, it’s not helping you. I’m just seeing her over and over again demonstrating that.”
As a kid, her family would often watch sports together, and Billie taught them to cheer for the underdog, she said. She reminded them that everyone has a story, and she was always trying to help people, Cathy said.
“We were brought up to respect all people and respect elders,” she said. “We had a lot of structure and discipline in how we did things, and she just taught us to love people, care about people and have compassion.”
LIFE LESSONS
New Albany resident Tiffany Smith’s mother, Marla Richart, 70, is a sweet and kind person who has always been one to help others, Tiffany said.
“She’s taught me to treat everyone with kindness, even if someone is not being nice to you,” she said. “She taught me at an early age to treat people with respect.”
Her mother has always been there to help her with her two grandsons, Tiffany said.
“She’s fantastic with [my kids] – they always want to go to Grandma’s house,” Tiffany said. “Since the pandemic, they haven’t been going as often, and they’re always asking, when can we go back.”
And she has learned to appreciate her mother’s life lessons even more over the years.
“Growing up, I thought she was kind of strict, but I now see that she probably was just thinking about me and had the best intentions — she’s always wanted the best for me, and I see that now,” Tiffany said.
She plans to celebrate with Marla this Sunday at a safe distance, and they will complete a virtual painting lesson together.
A LOVE OF FAMILY
For Jeffersonville resident Jeff Esarey, it has always been his daily goal as a parent to give his own kids the kind of life and childhood he had as a kid. His mom, Shirley Esarey, helped instill that love of family, and growing up, she was always there for support.
“She was always there when we needed her,” he said. “She wasn’t over-involved in everything we did —she let us live our lives.”
His family plans to visit Shirley, 90, through a window Sunday at her nursing home. She has three kids, eight grandkids and seven great-grandchildren (with one more on the way).
Shirley is her grandchildren’s biggest supporter, Jeff said, and as he prepares to become a grandparent himself, he hopes to again follow her example.
“Now I’m thinking about being the kind of grandparent my mom is to our kids,” he said.
Shirley has always encouraged her kids to be themselves, Jeff said, and that’s something he has carried with him for decades.
“Something that she would always say when we were leaving the house is, ‘remember who you are,’” he said. “ The older you get, the more you realize that is important – you don’t think about that as much as a teen. You have to remember to be true to yourself and remember who you are.”
SEEING THE GOOD
When New Albany resident Rosie Shannon thinks of her 92-year-old mother, Rose Block, three words come to mind: patient, prayerful and positive. Rose lives in New Albany with Will Block, her husband of 68 years. Rosie has been checking on them throughout the pandemic.
“She sees the good in people and things,” Rosie said. “She loves to laugh. She has a good sense of humor, and she loves to make other people laugh.”
Her mother is active in her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany, and her family and faith come first in her life, according to Rosie. She has always loved hearing her mother’s stories of playing local sports such as basketball as a female athlete in the 1940. Rose’s love of sports was passed down to Rosie and her siblings.
As she cares for her parents during the pandemic, she feels grateful to be able to give back, she said.
“I’ve become her cook, hairdresser and chauffeur, and it’s a true blessing to be able to have this extra time with them,” Rosie said. “It’s a way for me to give back to her for everything she did for all of us.”
