NEW ALBANY — Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 is a day that 94-year-old World War II veteran Mel Kahl has never forgotten. He was only 16 years old, and as he was listening to the radio at his Sellersburg home, he was shocked to hear the news that Japanese bombers had attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.
His family was soon gathered around the radio to listen to the news.
"It was a Sunday morning, and lo and behold, all of a sudden this news — completely unexpected — came through about the bombing over there," Kahl said. "The thing that I remember most was that the next morning in school, all the guys in the class were ready to join the service."
Today marks the 78th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed more than 2,400 Americans and led the United States to enter World War II. Several Southern Indiana residents have shared their memories of hearing the news of the attack that day, including those who would later serve in the war.
Kahl, who now lives in Jeffersonville, was among the students at Silver Creek High School who wanted to enlist right away in his fury over the news of Pearl Harbor.
Although he wanted to serve immediately, his parents did not sign the papers that would allow him to enlist before age 18. He spent a year at Taylor University studying engineering, and he went into the service as soon as he could when he turned 18. By the end of the war, most of the men in his high school class had served.
"I was next to the youngest guy in my class, and a bunch of my buddies had left, and I felt guilty because I wasn't serving and my folks wouldn't sign up for me," Kahl said.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1943, and he received Army Specialized Training at Ohio University. He served in a unit of the Army's Signal Corps from 1944 to 1946, and he was involved with teams that installed communication lines from Australia through the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan.
It was a sobering experience when he visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial with his wife about 25 years ago. They visited the wreckage of the U.S.S. Arizona, where 1,177 sailors and Marines were killed in the attacks.
"We knew what had happened and how it had happened, but it was pretty overwhelming to visit and to see the ships — some of those ships were still sticking up out of the water," Kahl said. "The story and spending the time around Pearl Harbor itself was a little different than the rest of my trip in Hawaii. It was just the memories of what the people had gone through and all the thousands who were killed right there."
A FEELING OF DISBELIEF
That Sunday morning, Jeffersonville resident Bill Elliott was at a bowling alley on Pearl Street after attending church with his family. As they were walking out, he heard the news on the radio about the attack on Pearl Harbor.
His initial reaction to the news was disbelief, Elliott said.
"Right after Pearl Harbor, we actually didn't believe it happened until it finally got into our brains that we would probably be going in [to war]," he said.
But it didn't take long for the reality to set in. Elliott, who is now 96, was 18 years old at the time, and he had just graduated from Jeffersonville High School in June. Many of people he graduated with would soon serve in the war, and his older brother was drafted into the infantry on Dec. 23, only 16 days after the Pearl Harbor attacks.
On Dec. 2, 1942, Elliott enlisted in the Air Force for pilot training. He wanted to fly, he said, but he didn't qualify as a pilot. He could choose between navigation and armament, and he chose armament. For about a year, he was stationed at an air base in Guam, where he loaded bombs on aircraft such as B29 bombers.
His older brother went on serve in the Pacific for several years and earned three purple hearts. The war was almost over when his younger brother started his military service — he served in Japan after the war had already ended.
The end of the war is another memory that has stayed with Elliott. He was on guard duty in Guam when Japan surrendered, and he remembers the moment when the blackout ended.
"It was funny to see," he said. "We were staying there to guard the airplanes and everything, but all the lights suddenly came on all around the island, and that's when Japan surrendered — all the lights came back on."
A FRIGHTENING TIME
New Albany resident Anne Banet, 89, was 11 years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked. She lived in Silver Hills at the time, and when she heard the news, she was visiting a friend's house.
She was "frightened to death" to hear the news of Pearl Harbor over the radio, she said.
"I heard that announcement of these planes streaking out of the sky and the bombing, and I just thought, I can just picture them coming up the [Ohio] River," she said. "I was frightened, and no one knew what to think of it — it was totally a surprise. That's what I remember about it."
As the United States entered the war, Banet became worried for her own family as one of her brothers was drafted and another brother enlisted in the military.
One brother served in the medical corps, and he ended up behind the enemy lines in Germany one Christmas. The other was an Air Force pilot who regularly bombed in Italy, and he would eventually survive after being shot down over Vienna.
Before Pearl Harbor, Banet had heard news of the war, but it didn't strike home until the attack.
"This was a new idea — I never thought of them attacking us," she said.
