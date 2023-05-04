SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana lawmakers wrapped up the 110-day legislative session in Indianapolis last week.
Some of the most widely covered bills, including a ban on gender-affirming care and a measure allowing adult women to have access to contraceptives without a prescription, have roots in Southern Indiana.
Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, co-authored Senate Bill 480 that bans nearly all gender-affirming care to minors in Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law last month.
"I was part of that bill, I had worked with Sen. (Tyler) Johnson on that bill and glad to see it became law when the governor signed it," he said.
Byrne also said he was proud of a bill he co-authored, Senate Bill 12, that allows parents to submit complaints about materials in school libraries to school districts.
Language from that bill was placed into House Bill 1447, which has made its way to the governor's desk.
"Now schools are going to have to be aware of what books that are in our libraries that could be considered pornography," Byrne said. "It's a process now for parents to go through the school board now to object to some of these books. That's something I'm glad to see happen."
The American Civil Liberties Union has opposed both House Bill 1447 and Senate Bill 480. Byrne said he's paying attention to the beliefs of his constituents.
"(The legislative session) was a great experience, a lot of like-minded legislators up there. What I sort of find is things that happen in Indianapolis, the folks may be coming to the Capitol where they are protesting bills you're trying to make laws, isn't exactly the values of the people back in home in our district," Byrne said. "...That's not who I listen to. I listen to the folks who are back home. I'm representing what they believe."
Byrne said he accomplished goals he set publicly after being elected to this year's legislative session.
"It's a privilege to represent District 47 and I look forward to serving in the future," Byrne said. "I'll always have an open door."
Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said she is proud and excited that her birth control bill has been signed into law by Gov. Holcomb.
House Bill 1568 allows adult women in Indiana to obtain birth control without a doctor's prescription.
"I think women are really looking for ways to control their family size and be able to take care of the children that they have," she said. "I was ecstatic it passed by a wide margin in the House and it was a little closer in the Senate. I think we demonstrated there was truly a need. There's areas all over the state where women don't have access."
Fleming said she's also proud lawmakers were able to pass legislation that would increase Medicaid rates on par to Medicare rates, so more doctors in Indiana can accept Medicaid patients.
"There were some really some good things that came through his year and I'm really happy that the need was obvious for a lot of the things that were passed in terms of public health, mental health, support for law enforcement, education," Fleming said. "I think we could’ve been better, that there were some missteps, and also some very good things."
Fleming voted against Senate Bill 480.
"We talk about parental rights," she said. "Why don't we let parents decide what's best for their children and not try so hard to make people we see as different feel badly."
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said he is proud of the work done to balance Indiana's budget during this year's session.
"This budget invests an impressive $101.3 million in helping Hoosier veterans and law enforcement, which achieves a caucus budget priority I spearheaded to increase the salaries of Indiana State Police and DNR conservation and excise officers," Garten said in a statement. "Additionally, almost $3 billion has been put toward new funding for K-12 education — a record investment for our state. This budget also provides $430 million in total tax savings for Hoosiers over the biennium, including an acceleration of the state's planned individual income tax cut to 2.9%, which will be fully implemented by 2027 instead of 2029."
Garten also said he worked to help small businesses in Indiana.
"Aside from this session's historic budget, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 2 to promote small-business growth in Indiana and incentivize talent to move here from other states by providing Hoosier small businesses significant financial relief through a projected $112 million in federal tax savings in tax years 2022 and 2023," he said.
He said he looks forward to serving his constituents.
"I am extremely proud to see all of these efforts pass the General Assembly and I have no doubt they will continue to push our great state in the right direction,"" Garten said. "With the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session, I look forward to continue working for the Senate District 45 constituents who I was elected to serve."
Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said he's proud of work he did to help people with development disabilities and provide funding for pregnant mothers in need.
He said many good things happened during the session.
An accomplishment he's proud of is Senate Bill 265. It changes the eligibility requirements for people who receive TANF funds, including extending the benefits to women in their first pregnancy.
"It increases TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) eligibility and benefits for the first time since 1988," Clere said. "It's the first increase in benefits for eligibility in 35 years. Suffice to say, it's long overdue...it extends it to pregnant women....It’s important to note Indiana's TANF program is designed to support workforce participation."
He said he's also proud of House Bill 1160 that will develop career pilot programs for people in Indiana.
"This bill ensures to bring people with disabilities into the workforce and train incumbent workers, to increase the skills of existing workers," Clere said.
He said he also worked on legislation to reduce the number of open CHINS (Child in Need of Services) cases in the state.
Clere said he wasn't a fan of certain bills that passed, including Senate Bill 480.
"To be blunt, it targets marginalized people," he said.
