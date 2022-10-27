NEW ALBANY — A candidate in a New Albany-Floyd County school board race apologized Thursday night for his profanity-laced conversation that he said was recorded without his knowledge and later shared on YouTube and social media.
Kevin Skinner said he was venting in a phone conversation with a woman with whom he had a brief relationship after an incident with a school resource officer at New Albany High School. Skinner, who is white, says in the video the SRO would’ve had his “face punched out” if he weren’t a cop, and also says he knows how Black people feel after the incident.
According to a Facebook post made by Skinner, the incident occurred on Sept. 30 while he was at NAHS for a candidate interview with the student radio station WNAS.
Skinner said in the post he was unsure of where to enter the school for the interview so he parked near the football field. He said he entered NAHS through unlocked doors near the field.
According to Skinner, he was directed by someone he thought to be an employee to check-in at the main desk. He was told at the desk he needed his identification card and went back to his vehicle to retrieve it.
Skinner said while at his vehicle he was confronted by the SRO, who said “what’s your problem?,” according to the Facebook post. The officer questioned how he gained access to the building initially, and Skinner said he pointed out the unlocked doors. The SRO said sometimes they don’t latch, according to Skinner’s post.
“Naturally, that was alarming so I suggested he do a better job of ensuring those doors latch since it’s clearly a known safety issue and as a prospective school board member [and a citizen], I believe that school safety and security should be the top priority to every staff member,” Skinner wrote on Facebook.
Skinner said he returned to the main entrance and presented three forms of identification including the WNAS invitation for the interview. He said the officer then told his colleague “I don’t think we should let him in.”
The officer didn’t provide any explanation for his statement, Skinner said, as he added at that point he decided to reschedule the interview and leave.
Later that evening, Skinner said he vented about the incident to “my female friend using unnecessarily profane language — for which I apologize to anyone who has heard the recording.”
The recording was uploaded to YouTube last week. The News and Tribune was sent a link to it by multiple people Wednesday night. The newspaper reached out to Skinner for comment but received no response. NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe declined to comment Thursday when asked if Skinner had been involved in an incident at NAHS. The newspaper also requested information about the incident from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, but hadn’t received a response as of publication time.
The video is an audio recording in which only Skinner’s voice can be heard. It begins with him referencing residents who don’t have kids in the school system who are “getting taxed out the ass on property taxes for New Albany and Floyd Central. I’ll stand by [expletive] farmers. We’ll see who [expletive] wins that.”
Skinner then appears to begin talking about the incident at the school. He refers to “a bunch of chicken [expletive] cops who can’t do anything without a badge and a belt.”
He appears to refer to the officer again, saying that if he didn’t have “his belt on and his little smiley face” he “would’ve been on the [expletive] football field parking lot with his [expletive] face punched out.”
Skinner then states he was approached like a criminal, and says “now I know how Black [expletive] people feel.”
Skinner said in his Facebook post that “everyone makes mistakes” and that he’s requested video footage from the school to confirm his statements about what transpired.
“I fully support our law enforcement officers and SROs and appreciate the work they do to protect our citizens and our children in school,” Skinner said.
The other person in the conversation is never heard on the video. The name of the Youtube user who uploaded the video is Just Jack, and it’s the only video the account has uploaded.
Skinner indicates in the Facebook post that he’s continuing his candidacy, and that he addressed the issue because the video had been shared on social media.
“It’s sad to think that in today’s society, people who’ve had a lifetime of success and community involvement can be judged and cancelled because of a surreptitiously recorded and highly edited conversation, but here we are,” Skinner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.