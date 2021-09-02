SOUTHERN INDIANA — Several school districts in Southern Indiana are modifying their COVID-19 protocols in accordance with a new state policy easing quarantine requirements for schools with mask mandates.
An executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb allows schools to lift quarantine requirements for close contacts within classrooms if the school has a mask requirement in place, so the students can stay in school as long as they do not display any symptoms.
Schools without mask mandates will still have to quarantine students identified as close contacts. Borden-Henryville School Corp. and Silver Creek School Corp. currently are not requiring masking in schools.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools, Greater Clark County Schools and Clarksville Community Schools are among the local school districts that will be immediately adapting their quarantine policies.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said the executive order will be a big help to the district. NAFCS has been requiring masks for all students and staff since Aug. 12.
The district reported 83 COVID-19 cases last week and 123 cases the week before. Snyder estimates 600 to 700 people were quarantined by the end of last week.
“The catch is that it has to be fully-masked institutions, so it’s really going to help out places like New Albany-Floyd, Greater Clark and Clarksville where they have a mask mandate in place,” he said. “It won’t do anything for school corporations who do not have a mask mandate."
Snyder said when a child is identified as a close contact, the policy is to call a parent to let them know, and it is their choice to quarantine or remain in school.
If someone identified as a close contact remains in school under the new guidance, they are asked to self-monitor for any symptoms, according to the state’s new policy. This does not apply to close contacts identified during situations such as extra-curricular activities, athletics or lunch where people are not masked.
Snyder is happy with the updated policy from the state, saying it “seems like one of the first reasonable policy changes that we’ve seen.”
On Thursday, Greater Clark County Schools announced in a letter to parents that it is planning to follow the updated guidance. The district has required masks since Aug. 9.
Last week, Greater Clark had a total of 523 individuals quarantined and 57 positive cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Both NAFCS and Greater Clark noted in their statements that students currently on quarantine due to being named a close contact may return to school if they are masked and if they remain symptom-free.
Silver Creek did not have any updates on its COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday afternoon, but the district confirmed it is reviewing the state’s new policy.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said he is discussing the quarantine policy with the board but did not have an update on the district’s COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday morning. The board was set to meet Thursday evening, but changes to its COVID-19 policies were not listed on the agenda.
Silver Creek is currently completing a week of district-wide eLearning due to the number of quarantines in the district — Silver Creek Elementary, Silver Creek Primary and Silver Creek Middle School were also closed last week.
In Silver Creek, the district has faced a total of 103 student COVID-19 cases and 11 staff cases this school year, including eight student cases and two staff cases so far this week, according to Silver Creek’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Borden-Henryville’s COVID-19 dashboard shows seven current student cases and no staff cases reported this week, and it has faced a total of 56 student cases and six staff cases this school year. There are 124 quarantined students and three quarantined staff, according to the dashboard.
Scott Gardner, safety specialist at Clarksville Community Schools, said the district is now using the updated quarantine policy. The district has required masks for all staff and students since the start of school.
The district currently has 8 positive COVID-19 cases, and it has seen a total of 26 cases this school year, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. For the week of Aug, 22-28, there were 34 students quarantined.
Gardner said the mask policy has helped reduce the number of close contacts, but the updated protocols will keep even more kids in the classroom.
Clarksville Elementary School has seen a greater level of positive cases so far in the school year, he said.
“The Delta variant really is different,” he said. “We had four total positive elementary students last school year, and in the first 20 days of school year this year, we had 11 elementary cases. It really speaks to the transmissibility and how this is affecting younger children right now.”
Gardner said the biggest number of quarantines has come from situations where students aren’t masked, including extracurricular activities and lunch.
“During lunchtime in particular, we still have to follow the 6-foot guidance for contact tracing since the students are unmasked when eating,” he said.
Both New Albany-Floyd and Greater Clark are basing their mask requirements on the state’s color-coded system tracking COVID-19 spread by county. Masks are required in orange and red categories and optional in blue and yellow. Both districts are currently in the orange category.
Snyder said the updated quarantine policy is a “game changer” and acknowledged that the district could re-evaluate the color-coded system.
“I think we’re going to stay orange for a little while yet, but it does beg the policy question, because if we don’t make any changes, I suspect that when we do shift to yellow and remove the mask mandate, we probably are going to be in a situation where students are removed from the classroom again, so we’re probably going to have to think a little more about that, talk to the board and health care professionals, etc.,” he said.
NAFCS has remained in-person since the start of school with no schools going to eLearning. However, Snyder said the high number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines have created many challenges for NAFCS.
“It’s just an enormous work burden on everyone,” Snyder said. “Our principals are non-stop contact tracing, our secretaries are making phone calls, our nurses are working overtime left and right, our teachers have to work during the day to service the students in front of them and post lessons when kids are in quarantine.”
“We’re thin on bus drivers, we’re thin on substitute teachers, so we have to shift schedules and cover,” he said. “Of course, we get tons of email from people who want special considerations, we’ve got the virtual school — it’s all-encompassing. So we’re doing a lot of that work and meanwhile we’re still trying to stay focused on curriculum, instruction, student opportunity and achievement.”
