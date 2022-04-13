SOUTHERN INDIANA — Greater Clark County Schools is trying to fill bus routes amid ongoing staffing shortages and route cancellations.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Greater Clark school board voted unanimously to approve a bid with a contractor to fill a bus route. According to the 4-year contract, the “fleet contractor” is responsible for buses driven on Route 6J, also known as Route 217, in Jeffersonville.
“For Greater Clark, the bid that was approved last night adds one more driver to our staff so it means that we have one less open route that has to be covered by someone else in the transportation department,” Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “The end result should be that we have to cancel fewer routes as we move forward.”
The district has faced staffing shortages throughout the semester, causing route cancellations on a regular basis throughout the past few months. As of Wednesday, three bus routes were canceled in Greater Clark, including ones serving students at Jeffersonville High School, Parkview Middle School, Franklin Square Elementary, Utica Elementary and Riverside Elementary.
The bid approved at Tuesday’s meeting is with Burgin LLC, which will lease Greater Clark’s equipment for $90 per day. Greater Clark will pay the contractor $255 per day.
According to the district’s job postings, Greater Clark is seeking bus drivers, substitute drivers and bus monitors.
Laughner told the News and Tribune last week that Greater Clark is facing issues with finding enough people with commercial driver’s licenses, citing the national shortage of CDL-certified drivers.
“Over the past several months Greater Clark has been dealing with the same transportation issues that other districts throughout the state and country are dealing with and we are actively working on solutions to remedy this situation, but the national CDL driver shortage has made it very difficult to find drivers,” he said.
Greater Clark Transportation Director Daniel Borders said at Tuesday’s meeting he wished there was more than one bid on the agenda, “but we are working tirelessly to get these covered.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Laughner said Borders is “turning over every rock” to address staffing shortages.
“We’ve done social media advertisements, we’re looking at how can we be more efficient, especially next year to reduce the amount of routes so we don’t have to have as many drivers so that we can transport all of our kids,” Laughner said. “During cabinet every Tuesday morning, we talk about it almost every Tuesday morning, what’s going on with the bus routes, how can we improve this situation, where can we find drivers, and I think Daniel would tell you that work’s paying off. We’re actually finding drivers. Other districts around us, they’re not finding drivers, and we actually are.”
New Albany-Floyd County Transportation Director Eric Reid said NAFCS has enough regular bus drivers at this time, but the pool of substitute drivers is thin, and the district is encouraging candidates to apply on the district’s website.
“The routes are full, so anytime we have to cancel one, it’s a regular route that we just don’t have the substitute to cover,” Reid said.
NAFCS has faced issues with staffing shortages throughout the school year, Reid said, but the situation has “not been as bad as previous years.”
Reid said the district might have to cancel one to three routes every month or so. In addition to challenges in hiring new substitutes, one of the challenges is getting the proper training for substitutes so they can cover the routes.
“With substitutes, we could always have 10 more — if we had five more, we would be super excited,” he said. “We have two training this week, and one passed the test already, and one is taking the test already, so we’re almost there.”
If any NAFCS drivers retire in the next several months, another challenge would be replacing those drivers, Reid said.
“That’s really what we’re ramping up for in the next few months,” he said.
Reid said when the district faces staffing shortages, it’s “all hands on deck” in the transportation department to cover routes.
“We have several people in the office who can drive — myself and the assistant (transportation) director can drive,” he said.
School officials in other Clark County school districts said they have adequate staffing at this time. Borden-Henryville School Corp. Superintendent Johnny Budd said the district was facing issues with transportation staffing early in the school year, but it has “not had any problems with transportation lately,” and the district is in good shape in terms of covering routes and finding substitutes.
According to Silver Creek School Corp. Transportation Director Karie Kahafer, the district is “doing OK” with transportation staffing at this time.
Clarksville Community Schools has all routes covered at this time, according to district spokesperson Becca Gibson.
Last September, the NAFCS board approved incentives to bring in more substitute bus drivers. This included a $1,200 bonus to reimburse costs of training and certifications for new bus drivers, as well as $500 sign-on bonuses for those who are already trained.
Greater Clark has also made changes in recent years to address transportation challenges — in the 2020-21 school year, the district added attendance bonuses for bus drivers of $200 if bus drivers only missed one day per nine weeks, they earn $200, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
Both Greater Clark and NAFCS have increased pay for bus drivers during the 2021-22 school year.
