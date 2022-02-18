SOUTHERN INDIANA — Public school systems in Southern Indiana have announced changes in COVID-19 policies following Thursday's state decision to reduce guidance recommendations.
Some local schools announced that mask-wearing will become optional except on buses due to federal requirements and that COVID-19 tracing and quarantining for close contacts will cease.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools will no longer require students and staff to wear masks beginning Monday. Silver Creek School Corp. made mask-wearing optional Friday.
Individuals with a positive COVID-19 case will still be required to isolate at-home for five days, and they will also be required to wear a mask for an additional five-day period when returning to school at NAFCS.
The same policy is in effect for GCCS if the student or staff member is asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving and they're able to wear a mask while at school.
Silver Creek has a similar requirement for the five-day isolation but is only recommending that students and staff wear a mask after five days when returning to school if they are fever-free.
On Thursday, the Indiana Department Health announced changes in guidance as the result of a “rapid decline” in new cases following the omicron surge.
The new guidelines released by local school systems largely mirror the state health department's guidance.
Thursday's state report showed Clark County had 45 and Floyd County 35 new COVID-19 cases. Clark County reported two new deaths.
Those numbers were down significantly from the previous month. On Jan. 27, Clark County(508) and Floyd County(345) reported record highs for single day cases.
Both counties did remain in the red this week for advisory levels.
