SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana school districts are reminding families to fill out applications for free/reduced meals as universal free meals for students come to an end.
A federal waiver made free breakfast and lunch available for all public school students amid the pandemic, but as the waiver expires, many families will be paying for meals when the 2022-23 school year begins or returning to the traditional eligibility requirements for free or reduced meals.
Leslie Beach, director of food and nutrition services for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., urges families to fill out the free/reduced meal application, particularly as community members struggle with inflation and high costs of food and gas.
The district wants “to feed as many kiddos as we can,” she said.
“Even if people don’t think they will potentially qualify or if they’re on the fence, I suggest they fill out the application,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt.”
Beach said most people who work in food and nutrition are “probably a bit disappointed” at the ending of universal free meals.
“Every child deserves a meal,” she said. “There are so many different things that can happen that can cause someone not to fill out a (free/reduced meal) application, and we don’t want to limit availability to help families and help kids out. I think it’s just going to be getting people in the swing of things.”
Beach notes that some families have not yet had to fill out a free/reduced meal application, including those with young kids who only started school in the past couple of years.
She “doesn’t want anyone to think we’re not going to feed their children,” even if public schools are not offering universal free meals, she said.
“Children receive a reimbursable meal every day regardless of the circumstances,” she said.
Eligibility for free and reduced school meals is based on a variety of factors, including a family’s total household income and size. A student certified as homeless, migrant or a foster child also determines eligibility, as well as a household member’s participation in a social services program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
In NAFCS, 33% of students are in the free/reduced meal program based on data from the 2021-22 school year, according to Beach.
Four schools in NAFCS use a Community Eligibility Provision, or a CEP, to provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students, including Hazelwood Middle School, Green Valley Elementary, Fairmont Elementary and S. Ellen Jones Elementary. A school’s eligibility is based on the number of free/reduced students at the school, and families do not have to fill out applications to take advantage of free meals if their school uses a CEP.
Beach said parents and guardians of kids attending one of those four schools will still need to fill out an application if they need textbook assistance.
In Clarksville Community Schools, the entire district uses a CEP to provide free meals for all students. In Greater Clark County Schools, River Valley Middle School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Northaven Elementary, Parkview Middle School, Parkwood Elementary and Franklin Square are among those participating in a CEP.
On Monday, the Greater Clark County Schools Food Service Facebook page posted a reminder about the free/reduced meal application. The post notes that while paper applications will be available for families while students are in school, the “online applications are by far the most accurate and efficient method to apply,” and the online applications are typically processed 24 to 72 hours after completion.
“We highly encourage all to take advantage of this simple to use and fast process,” the post reads.
Janet Willis, cafeteria manager for Borden-Henryville School Corp., recently sent a letter to parents and guardians regarding the changes in the school meal program and the applications for free/reduced meals.
She reminded families to apply before the start of the school year to avoid charges for unpaid meals.
In NAFCS, prices for both breakfast and lunch will be 10 cents higher this year to adjust for factors such as inflation. Beach said the district raised the prices a minimum amount, and if a kid ate both breakfast and lunch each day of the school year, it would be an extra $37 for the entire year.
The increase does not apply to those receiving free/reduced benefits, she said.
“We’re making sure we’re not putting too much burden on families,” Beach said.
