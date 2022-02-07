SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana school districts have used federal COVID-19 relief on programs such as intervention programs, professional development for teachers and social-emotional learning.
Between the three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, Indiana has received a combined $2.8 billion. In the third and largest round of ESSER funding from the American Rescue Plan, school districts in Clark and Floyd counties were allocated a combined $36 million.
In each district, the ESSER funding has supported a number of efforts aimed at helping schools with challenges related to the pandemic. Bringing in additional teachers and staff has been a major emphasis, as well as the growth of services such as mental health.
The third round of funding can be used to reimburse expenses through September of 2024, and at least 20% of the funding must be used to address learning loss.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Of total ESSER funding, New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. was allocated $1.7 million for the first round, $7 million for the second and $16 million for the third.
In NAFCS, the first round of funding was mainly used to provide devices for all students so they had the technology they needed to learn remotely, but the second and third rounds have been focused on areas such as learning loss, according to Tony Duffy, assistant superintendent for elementary education at NAFCS.
In the second round of funding, ESSER funding was used over the past year to extend summer school to all grade levels. The district also was able to introduce a program called “begindergarten,” which was meant to prepare incoming kindergarten classes and teach them “what school is all about,” Duffy said.
ESSER has also helped the district with after-school tutoring at the elementary level and intersession tutoring during fall and spring breaks.
Preschool is also a major focus for NAFCS, and the second round is helping the district fund significant growth in PreK programming at elementary schools across the district. This school year, the district was able to add five new PreK classrooms, including ones at ones at Grant Line Elementary, Mount Tabor Elementary and Slate Run Elementary and two at Floyds Knobs Elementary.
The $16 million in the third round of ESSER will help continue with the same type of programs as introduced through the second round, Duffy said. The third round is also going toward the district’s virtual academy, and it allowed the district to add instructional coaches and teachers in areas such as special education and English Learner programs.
A large portion of the district’s third round of ESSER funding is going toward the replacement of HVAC systems across the district, he said. It is also allowing the district to expand mental health services throughout the district.
Barbara Hoover, ESSER coordinator for NAFCS, said there is a need to continue learning loss programs for a few years to address the challenges students have based during the pandemic.
“We’ve just learned from information we’ve received from IDOE and other research we’ve done, it’s going to take three to five years to catch kids up from the academic pieces they’ve lost,” she said. “We’re not going to catch kids up in one year.”
GREATER CLARK
Of total ESSER funding, Greater Clark County Schools was allocated $1.6 million for the first round, more than $6 million for the second and more than $15 million for the third.
Greater Clark Deputy Superintendent Kim Hartlage said the $6 million from the second round of funding is helping with efforts such as providing additional compensation for staff, purchasing additional devices and hotspots for students and improving online resources.
In the third round of ESSER funding, Greater Clark is devoting more than $3 million of the $15 million toward learning loss programming, including the hiring 12 additional instructional coaches across the middle and elementary schools.
The district has also invested much of the funding into stipends for professional development, and 35 staff are participating in year-long development to train in a literacy approach that can help meet students’ needs, including those with dyslexia, Hartlage said.
Of the remaining $12 million in the third round of funding, Greater Clark is using it toward a variety of projects, including district-wide HVAC improvements to improve air quality, additional employee compensation, curriculum development for the district's virtual academy and staffing for the virtual academy. The district is also planning to use the funding toward additional STEM programming, technology program support and purchasing more band instruments for students.
Hartlage emphasizes the need to address the challenges students have faced over the past few years, saying the interruptions and changes caused by COVID-19 have affected overall achievement levels.
“I think overall, the funding has just been a great support to our educators in general,” she said. “In order to get the job done to educate students at optimal levels during challenging times, we need to provide additional support to educators and students.”
CLARKSVILLE
Of total ESSER funding, Clarksville Community Schools was allocated $238,047 for the first round, $973,668 in the second and more than $2 million in the third.
With more than $3 million in ESSER funding, the district is focusing on three different “buckets,” including professional development, programming and operational, according Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett.
“Our intention was to be proactive, and we wanted to provide opportunities for professional development for staff that in the past we haven’t had the funds to to do,” she said. “Our primary focus is to address learning gaps that inevitably occurred during the pandemic.”
Clarksville Community Schools is one of two schools in the state to introduce the Modern Projects Classroom model, according to Bennett. This educational approach involves a tiered classroom approach that allows students to learn at their own paces. The ESSER funding has also used funding for the purchase of technology called Swivl, which helps teachers to record lessons.
In terms of professional development, five staff members have received funding to earn certifications for English Language Learner (ELL) and high ability teaching.
The ESSER funding also allowed Clarksville Community Schools to partner with Centerstone for online programs teachers, which focused on a variety of topics such as mental health in children, behavioral issues, implicit bias training, trauma-informed schools and LGBTQ cultural competency.
So far, ESSER funding has supported ESL tutoring and summer school programming, including creative summer programs such a science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) camp and a camp for high ability students.
The funding is also going toward phase one of a partnership with Clark & Floyd Systems of Care to expand social-emotional learning in schools, which involves the creation focus groups that will identify the needs of staff, students and families. The next step will involved mental health assessment of the district.
On the operational side, the district has invested in personal protective equipment and air quality improvements, Bennett said.
SILVER CREEK
Of total ESSER funding, Silver Creek School Corp. was allocated $203,001 for the first round, $787,062 for the second and $1.7 million for the third.
The primary focus is to use the funding to combat learning loss, Silver Creek Assistant Superintendent Todd Balmer said. The district has identified plans for how to use all of the funds, and there is about $1 million in ESSER funding left to spend toward those plans, he said.
Each round of ESSER funding has been used to support technology at the school, Balmer said. Funding from the first round helped Silver Creek purchase Chromebooks for all students in the district, and the second round helped purchase additional devices as enrollment grew. The third round will help upgrade devices.
The ESSER funding has been used for a number of online programs, including iExcel for math and language. It was also used to expand summer school to all school buildings, although it has previously been focused primarily on high school.
Silver Creek has also partnered with Centerstone for additional counseling services with the help of the funding, and the district has been able to hire new teachers, Balmer said.
He mentioned a number of programs that are planned for the future, including the addition of therapy dogs to more buildings in the district using the third round of ESSER funds. Silver Creek also plans to expand digital library resources for students that they can read on their Chromebooks.
“The funding of Chromebooks and digital platforms help reach students both when they are at school in the buildings when they are at home,” Balmer said.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Of total ESSER funding, Borden-Henryville School Corp. was allocated $155,542 for the first round, $593,749 for the second and $1.3 million for the third.
Lisa Gardner, director of curriculum and instruction at Borden-Henryville, said the district's focus for ESSER is to “educate the whole child,” and the second and third rounds of funding are supporting programs such as student support and professional development for teachers.
Some of the biggest projects involve address students’ mental health. The district has been able to hire a social-emotional learning coordinator, and there are plans to add more licensed mental health professionals and counselors. Borden-Henryville is also planning to develop a student-led club focused on bullying prevention and suicide prevention.
Through ESSER funding, Borden-Henryville is also extending professional development for the K12 math program by partnering with the Central Indiana Education Service Center, which is helping teachers stay up to date on the latest conceptual math practices, Gardner said.
Accelerated learning programs and credit recovery support have also been offered with help from ESSER, she said.
“As a new district, this extra funding has really allowed us to achieve goals we’ve had for a long time as a staff, and it’s building layers of support through tiered intervention,” Gardner said. "There is social-emotional intervention with strong academic intervention.”
