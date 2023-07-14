SOUTHERN INDIANA — Plenty of consideration goes into determining what books sit on the shelves of Floyd Central High School’s library, according to Floyd Central Media Specialist Tim Romig.
The addition of new library books goes through several sets of eyes, and the school takes care in making sure books are age-appropriate for the various grade levels at the high school.
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is among the Indiana school districts reviewing its policies to ensure compliance with a new state law affecting school libraries.
House Enrolled Act 1447, authored by State Rep. Donna Schaibley, prohibits books considered “obscene” or “harmful to minors” in school libraries. The legislation requires schools to publish library catalogs online, and schools must set up a review process to consider requests for the removal of library materials.
Under the new law, school librarians also will not be able to claim “educational purposes” as a legal defense for providing minors with books deemed “harmful.”
State law defines material that is “harmful to minors” as those including sexual content, nudity or sadomasochistic abuse; material appealing to the “prurient interest in sex of minors;” and material that is “patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable matter for or performance before minors.”
The law also states that material is considered harmful to minors if, “considered a whole, it lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”
The new law went into effect on July 1, and schools must implement policies by Jan. 1 of 2024.
Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent of middle school education at New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said the district’s current policies appear to already meet the requirements of the new law.
“We feel the policies that we currently have in place will address it,” he said. “As we move forward, though, to follow this new law, we may have to discover we have to tweak some of our policy.”
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said school leaders are still reviewing the new law to consider what changes need to be implemented.
“I’m working with our corporation librarian and our admin team and ultimately, our English teachers...to get input and just make sure everyone understands the new law and what protocol will be to make sure we’re following it.”
Brian Shaw, a spokesperson for Clarksville Community Schools, said school administrators were not available for comment this week, but he told the News and Tribune that district leaders will meet this month to “review new legislation and discuss any policy changes required for compliance.”
The existing “public complaints and concerns” policy at NAFCS calls for community members to address criticism of instructional materials such as library books by first submitting a written complaint to the school’s principal.
The principal will then notify the associate/assistant superintendent in charge of the curriculum at the grade level in question. After the superintendent is notified, a committee involving the media specialist and administrator will look into the complaint.
As it reviews educational material, the committee will consider criteria such as the appropriateness for the particular grade level, the accuracy, the objectivity and how the material is being used.
The superintendent will notify the complainant when a decision is made by the committee. The decision may be appealed, at which point it would go to the school board.
“No challenged material may be removed from the curriculum or from a collection of resource materials except by action of the Board, and no challenged material may be removed solely because it presents ideas that may be unpopular or offensive to some,” the NAFCS policy states. “Any Board action to remove material will be accompanied by the Board’s statement of its reasons for the removal.”
NAFCS already offers an online catalog of library materials available to anyone in the community through Follett School System’s Destiny program, a school library management system. This allows people to explore the inventory for each school by searching for specific titles.
“We’ve had this in place for quite a while now, and our media aides do a really nice job of keeping up with our inventory and making sure the books we have available to students are age-appropriate,” Griffin said. “We take that very seriously.”
Greater Clark County Schools uses the same system to offer public access to its library catalog.
Briggs said the district currently has a policy related to complaints about instructional materials.
“It does say if a request or complaint is related to such materials, then right now, an individual would contact the assistant superintendent of curriculum, and then he or she would then form a committee to review it,” he said. “There are certain guidelines they would use if they’re reviewing, and they would make a recommendation to me on what they want to do, which I would assume would include keeping it or removing it.”
Silver Creek’s current policy also includes an appeal process if the individual who made the complaint is not satisfied with the action determined by the committee, Briggs said.
The new law would include an extra step involving the school board, he said.
“The new law is very similar to that,” he said. “The main difference is that should an individual appeal a decision to not remove, let’s say, that would immediately go to the board on appeal, and the board would have to address that appeal in a public meeting. They would have to do it as soon we’re aware someone wants to appeal to the board, and the board would have to do it at the next public meeting they have on the calendar.”
Briggs said Silver Creek already posts library books online, but the inventory is currently available only to parents through the district’s student management system. The new law will require the school system to make the catalog available to anyone in the community.
Romig does not anticipate significant changes for Floyd Central’s library, noting the specific policies already in place to ensure that materials are age appropriate.
He said NAFCS enacted a new policy last year to “bring more people into the mix” to review the addition of books to the school library.
“I need to share whatever books I’m thinking about ordering or buying for the library,” he said. “I have to send it to other people, which [include] the English department chair, the building administrators and the principal. They would look through the list and make sure they don’t see anything in there that they feel would be too controversial.”
This review process must be a conversation, and an individual cannot just say, “I don’t want this book in here,” Romig said.
“The whole point of that is they don’t want this falling on just one person,” he said. “So if a book comes into the library, the book gets challenged or somebody has a problem with it, they could be like, hey, this went through three educators, and they got it on the shelf and the library. It can’t all just fall on me. It can’t all just fall on another person.”
Griffin said NAFCS has reviewed a few books, but he is not aware of any significant complaints in the past year related to alleged inappropriate books.
Romig said although some books have been taken off the shelves to be reviewed, he hasn’t seen books actually taken out of the inventory.
He emphasizes the “maturity gap” within a high school setting, which is one of the factors he and other staff consider when reviewing the library’s inventory.
“We go from ninth through 12th [grades] — there’s a big maturity gap there,” Romig said. “So there are things that 11th graders and 12th graders should be able to read that I’m not sure ninth graders should be able to get their hands on, and that’s something as a high school librarian you really have to be aware of.”
Briggs feels it is a “great idea” to keep the community informed about materials available in schools and to remain transparent.
“We’re a public entity, and if people have questions, we always want to hear them, because we’re here to serve our kids, our families and our communities.”
In his two years as Silver Creek’s superintendent, Briggs said he is not aware of any complaints about library materials.
He said if anyone has any concerns, they should bring it to the attention of the administration, and the district will “respond accordingly.”
Briggs notes that the district is reviewing dozens of new laws that affect schools, and he and other school leaders are “in the process of digesting the new mandates.”
“It’s like every other time in the past,” he said. “We’ll understand what’s required of us, and the key from my office will be to make sure that my staff is also informed and that we provide protocols so that when things do come up, then we can address the way we should.”
Griffin said the district is focused on transparency.
“I think we work hard to build a level of trust with the community so that they know that our goal is to be transparent, upfront, open and honest,” he said. “Anytime they have questions — whether it’s a library book or anything else — they can feel free to give us a call here at our central office or any of our schools.”
