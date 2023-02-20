SOUTHERN INDIANA — Staffing shortages persist for Southern Indiana schools as they struggle to fill certain teaching positions.
Borden-Henryville School Corp. is among the districts facing a limited pool of qualified applicants for teaching jobs, according to Superintendent Johnny Budd.
Areas such as special education and math have been particularly affected by teacher shortages in Borden-Henryville, and the need for teacher aides is even worse, he said.
"A lot of our aides work with special needs students, and with shortages of teachers and aides, it becomes a challenge in meeting all of the needs of our students, and it puts more of a workload on those we do have," Budd said.
The shortages are leading to other teachers stepping in to fill the gaps, he said.
"I know we're down a math teacher overall, and what we're doing is our other math teachers are giving up their prep period, and we're paying them for the prep period in order to get those classes covered," he said.
"It's putting a strain on our regular teaching staff, because they don't get a prep period — they're having to teach during the prep period in order to get those classes covered."
School districts are seeking new ways to attract and retain teaching staff amid the shortages. Both the Borden and Henryville campuses began offering preschool classes in the fall, and the district is offering teachers a discount on the child-care program if they work for Borden-Henryville.
"They've got day-care right there in the building, so hopefully that'll make it more attractive for teachers to come work for us," Budd said. "There are some people who, when they looked at teaching and the day-care costs, they kind of felt like they really weren't making that much money when they had to turn around and pay for day-care, so they elected to stay home during those times, so we're hoping we can get some of those people back by offering day-care at this kind of price for our staff members."
The limited availability of substitute teachers has been another problem for Southern Indiana schools. New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is looking to various ways to address the issue.
Last week, the NAFCS school board approved a pay increase as an incentive to retired teachers to return to the classroom as substitute teachers. For retired NAFCS teachers, the substitute pay will increase from $100 a day to $175 a day.
At the Feb. 13 meeting, NAFCS Human Resources Director Jeanine Corson said it has been a "tough road in the past year" to get substitutes into classrooms.
"We believe this incentivized higher pay will attract experienced tenured professionals back into the classroom when our teachers are out," she said.
The district contracts with Kelly Services for substitute teacher staffing, but school officials are also considering other options to provide an additional level of support.
At Wednesday's special meeting, the NAFCS school board will consider whether to add substitutes employed by the district to the district's payroll at the buildings where they are assigned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.