SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's a busy time for Southern Indiana schools as they pursue major construction projects ranging from renovations to brand-new schools.
Greater Clark County Schools and Silver Creek School Corp. are preparing for growth in the area through extensive facility projects, allowing schools to accommodate the needs of the community.
In Greater Clark, three new elementary schools are in the pipeline, and updates and additions are ongoing throughout the district. Silver Creek will soon begin extensive renovations of its high school, and construction of new athletic facilities is ongoing at the Sellersburg campus.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said as the district moves forward with facility projects, the new schools will replace aging facilities, and the updates will support the projected enrollment growth as new developments and homes come to Clark County.
"In the next two to three years, it's going to transform our school district and our facilities," he said. "People are going to view Greater Clark differently in terms of our facilities and what they look like and what we stand for."
The upcoming renovations of the Silver Creek High School have been described as long overdue by school officials. Todd Balmer, assistant superintendent of Silver Creek, said the district will "have a high school that matches the pride we have always felt inside."
"We think we have top-of-the-line instruction going on in our classrooms, but unfortunately, we have a building that was built in the 60s, and the learning space doesn't match or help facilitate the level of instruction," he said.
GREATER CLARK
Greater Clark is navigating district-wide renovation projects, as well as planning the construction of new schools.
A groundbreaking for the new Charlestown Elementary will take place on June 2. The school will replace Jonathan Jennings and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools at the Jonathan Jennings site.
The groundbreaking for Pike Elementary, a new Jeffersonville school, will likely take place around August. The new elementary will replace the Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools at the Wilson site.
Greater Clark aims to open both the Charlestown and Jeffersonville elementary schools by July 2025.
"Those two facilities — they're large [elementary schools], they're going to be very big projects," Laughner said. "They'll take 18 to 24 months to complete, but they'll be fantastic facilities for our kids when they're done, so we are really excited about those facilities coming on board."
The Greater Clark school board also approved the replacement of Parkwood Elementary School in Clarksville, which will involve building a new school at the Parkwood property.
It will take six to eight months to design the new Clarksville school, and the goal is to open the new school in July of 2026, Laughner said.
The new schools will replace some of the oldest elementary schools in the district allowing for more efficient facility operations.
"Those three new elementary schools will replace our five oldest elementary schools, and that's a great thing for the district," Laughner said.
The district is also moving forward with plans for a new standalone pool facility, or natatorium, at Jeffersonville High School with hopes to complete the facility in early 2025.
The district is adding new classrooms at elementary schools such as Riverside, Utica and Northaven and updating athletic facilities in Jeffersonville and New Washington. The district is also preparing to convert the River Valley Middle School pool into STEM labs as part of a larger renovation project.
The district is also looking to the future of Parkview Middle School. Greater Clark is "reevaluating" plans as it considers renovations of the existing Jeffersonville middle school, as well as a potential new middle school or K-8 school between Charlestown and Jeffersonville. The development of the Jeffboat site in Jeffersonville could potentially affect enrollment at Parkview, and the district is trying to accommodate the large amount of growth in Jeffersonville near Charlestown, Laughner notes.
The superintendent emphasizes that the Greater Clark facility projects will not involve tax increases for residents as they keep the rate at $1.10.
"Because of all the assessed value growth, we haven't raised the tax rate one penny to do these projects," Laughner said.
SILVER CREEK
Balmer said updated facilities will help accommodate the development occurring in the Sellersburg community.
"We're still seeing apartments, we're still seeing houses, we have the industry growth, so we know we're going to continue to see people coming here, and we feel that part of the reason they move here is to be part of our family, to be part of the Silver Creek family, and we love that," he said.
Bids were recently approved by the Silver Creek school board for the high school renovations, allowing the project to move forward. In 2022, the district canceled a contract with a company selected to lead the high school project due to the bids coming in about $10 million over budget Balmer said.
The goal is to be "good stewards" of taxpayer money, so the district went in a different direction by selecting Shireman Construction, a local company, to serve as the construction manager. Silver Creek is looking to find cost savings while also pursuing a high-quality product from contractors, according to Balmer.
In Silver Creek, construction projects on the athletic facilities and other campus projects on the campus have been underway throughout the 2022-23 school year.
As work proceeds with athletic fields, it has been "going very, very well," he said. He expects that the football field and track will be finished in time for the fall, and the baseball and softball fields will likely wrap up in November, he said.
Balmer said there will be two phases of the high school renovations and including the bid package for the main high school and a bid package for the new high school auditorium.
The high school project will include new classrooms, new labs, a new student union, a new main entrance, a larger cafeteria and an updated performing arts area. The whole building will be affected by the renovations, whether it is the expansion of space for
Project Lead the Way programming or the development of "state-of-the-art" theater and music rooms, Balmer said.
The high school renovations will likely take place over two and a half years or three years, he said. Silver Creek is also planning district-wide renovations in the coming years, including upgrades and classroom additions to Silver Creek Primary and Silver Creek Middle School.
"There has been so much hard work and time and hours put in by so many across the board, and to finally know that we're just inches away from seeing the high school start to be remodeled, that our athletic facilities are almost done — it has been refreshing," Balmer said. "And I think the most rewarding part is knowing that our students are going to be the ones who benefit."
