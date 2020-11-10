INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Southern Indiana. Floyd County recorded two additional deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died there to 74. The number of deaths in Clark County increased by one for a total of 69.
Statewide, a total of 4,481 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
New COVID-19 cases in Indiana reached 4,879 with additional diagnoses through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 219,338 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County saw 55 news cases, pushing the total to 3,780, while Floyd reported 28 additional diagnoses for a total of 2,323.
To date, 1,837,630 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,823,029 on Monday. A total of 3,269,653 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
