SOUTHERN INDIANA — Concerns over the novel coronavirus's spread have caused Southern Indiana senior living facilities to take heightened precautions.
Worldwide, nearly 128,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than 4,700 have lost their lives to the illness.
This week, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a global pandemic.
Cases of COVID-19 have consistently risen in the United States in recent weeks. While testing is still limited domestically, more than 1,300 confirmed cases have been identified across the country so far, with 38 deaths.
One of the hardest hit areas has been Seattle, specifically nursing homes in the region. Of the 38 American deaths, 30 have occurred in the state of Washington, with nearly all of them being connected to senior living facilities.
The severity of the impact on older populations has prompted officials from senior living centers across Clark and Floyd counties to announce several measures to keep residents safe.
As of Thursday, 11 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with eight in Kentucky. Officials are hoping to stymie its spread among the local senior population with the safety regulations.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new steps Thursday to protect the public from the virus, including those in senior care facilities and hospitals.
Nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors, according the the governor's release, and any individual who is allowed to visit is restricted to the patient’s room
"We have been and continue to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus and already have taken a variety of steps to help ensure the health and welfare of all residents," Jill Robbins, administrator at New Albany's Hellenic Senior Living, said in a statement. "This includes being proactive in taking extra precautions to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses."
Hellenic Senior Living is one of several centers in the area to go public with their efforts this week. New rules include increased training for staff and more aggressive cleaning schedules for community areas, door handles and other surfaces and items that could become contaminated.
The most significant move is visitor restrictions. Those who are allowed into the community will be required to use hand sanitizer upon entry and frequently wash their hands throughout their visit.
"We are limiting visitors to the community to only those who are absolutely essential to meeting a resident’s need," Robbins said. "We have cancelled outings as well as programs that would involve outside entertainers and speakers. We are exploring ways to help residents keep in touch with family members through cell phone and computer applications such as FaceTime, Skype and Zoom."
Other New Albany facilities like Autumn Woods Health Campus and the Villages at Historic Silvercrest — which are both operated by Trilogy Health Services — have adopted a policy that will restrict visitors through the end of March, only allowing exceptions for those with family members in end-of-life situations. Protocols have been established for emergency visits from primary healthcare providers and immediate family members.
Residents will receive daily observation for symptoms of COVID-19. Community events have also been canceled.
"At our campus, the health and well-being of our residents and employees is always our first priority," Autumn Woods officials said in a statement on Facebook. "Therefore, we have begun taking extra precautions, and will continue to do so for as long as necessary, to ensure that our campus remains guarded against the spread of viral infections. In saying this, we have made the decision to cancel our Sunday Brunch this month."
Similar actions have been taken by facilities in Clark County, like Traditions at Hunter Station in Sellersburg.
The team there has set up criteria for entry based on guidance from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. Included in the list of those allowed on site are employees, contractors and consultants for resident care, government employees and immediate family members and friends of those in critical or time-sensitive health situations.
Those who have symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled internationally in the past three weeks have been asked not to visit.
"If you must visit, please understand that we will be screening all visitors prior to entry into the community," officials from the facility said in a statement. "Our staff will ask visitors to submit a brief questionnaire and temperature check. Our goal is to prevent the entry of COVID-19 into our community."
Lincoln Hills, another New Albany senior living center, has similarly rigid standards for entry. Family members wishing to see relatives in end-of-life situations will be screened to identify symptoms of respiratory illness, international or cruise ship travel in the last 14 days and if they have been in contact with someone affected by the coronavirus.
If any of the criteria are identified, the person will be denied entry. All other routine visits will also be restricted.
Even Lincoln Hills residents who leave the facility for non-medically necessary reasons run the risk of being denied re-entry until the restrictions are lifted.
Westminster Village Kentuckiana in Clarksville did not confirm to the News and Tribune whether or not visitation will be limited.
“Right now, we’re following all CDC guidelines," a representative said. "We’re assessing the situation daily, and we're continuing to monitor it. That’s the plan of attack. It could change daily.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.