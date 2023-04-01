SOUTHERN INDIANA — There’s a reason generations of men keep coming back to DeJay’s Barbershop in New Albany.
Any time someone gets a cut from owner D.J. Mattingly or barbers Cortez Barnes and Taylor Jumper-Tyus they can expect precision service, clean shaves and thought-provoking conversation.
That personable feel is why the shop is again taking part in the Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative’s annual health-screening event.
More than 50 barbershops in 16 cities across Indiana will participate in the April events.
Mattingly said that sometimes men don’t take care of health issues until it’s dire, so the event helps people be proactive.
“That’s one of those things, we don’t react until something is wrong,” Mattingly said. “If we are just going about our normal, every day, we might get a pain in our foot, but we’ll take aspirin or try to self-medicate and self take care of it. We’ve got families to provide for. If we’re down, it’s a big deal. We try to take care of everything outside of ourselves.”
Mattingly said his shop is a Black barbershop and it also serves clients of all races and backgrounds.
He said he welcomes any man who wants a cut or a screening to come into his shop at any time and to take care of his health at the event.
A number of barbershops in Southern Indiana are taking part in hosting free health screenings on April 7 and April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Action of Southern Indiana is organizing the screenings where men can be checked for things like BMI and blood pressure, along with tools for smoking cessation and more at the same place they get a haircut.
CASI Minority Health Initiative Director Pam Clark said barbershops are a safe space in the community for Black men, which is why this event is effective.
“The barbershop is a place where men come,” Clark said. “I always took my son. I always went to the barbershop. You have the best conversations in the barbershop; it’s the perfect environment.”
She said she appreciates the leadership at local shops for taking part in the event.
“It’s fun, but we are serious about the work we are doing,” Clark said. “We want them to know the family health center is here to provide a service. We want to connect them to resources. (Let them know) if you don’t have a provider, here’s who you can call. If you need mental health services, share this with your family and friends. We also put together a bag of resources and goodies. That’s what we do.”
Health conditions like diabetes, prostate cancer and hypertension are more prevalent in Black men, Clark said, adding resources to help men to stop using tobacco will also be available.
She said the services will be available at the shops next weekend, but not required.
“We are not pushing, we don’t want to take over,” she said. “I want people to know we aren’t going to pounce...the myths in the Black community stops (men) from getting health care, the check-ups. We think what we don’t know won’t hurt us.”
CASI will go back to barbershops around Father’s Day for any follow-up services men may need.
“(It’s important to share) current information and accurate information,” Clark said. “We know that minorities die at a greater rate than any other race in the state of Indiana. That’s why we exist, to eliminate health disparities.”
Jeffersonville resident Edward Wright has been going to DeJay’s Barbershop weekly for nearly two decades and he has participated in health screenings at the shop.
“(I love) the connections, the family environment,” Wright said. “They’re like family. He cuts my uncle’s hair too.”
Two barbershops will hold the screenings April 7. DeJay’s Barbershop, 1302 State Street in New Albany, along with Barbershop Academy, 422 Spring Street in Jeffersonville, will offer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
Four shops will participate April 8. NuLook Barbershop, 1626 Spring Street in Jeffersonville; Mark’s Barbershop, 702 Tenth Street in Jeffersonville; Pryor’s Place, 432 East Fifth Street in New Albany, and Beyond Vision, 1634 East Spring Street in New Albany will have screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
