SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local vaccination sites are gearing up for the expansion of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
Starting Wednesday, March 31, all Hoosiers ages 16 and older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are now open for people ages 40 and older in Indiana.
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said the hospital’s vaccination clinic is well-prepared for eligibility to open up next week.
The hospital has administered close to 35,000 vaccinations so far, including about 14,000 second doses. Schroyer believes the move will help fill open spots at the clinic, which have become more common in recent weeks as eligibility has expanded to different age groups.
“We’ve had a lot of open spots here, and we’re glad to see them lowering [eligibility] even further to fill empty spots,” Schroyer said. “It seemed like the further down we went, the more empty spots we had.”
“We’re just hoping in time as we go on more people in lower age ranges decide to come and get the vaccinations,” he said.
Since starting the vaccinations, Baptist Health Floyd has seen many community members volunteer to assist staff at the clinic, Schroyer said, but they can always take more volunteers.
“Several past patients wanted to come and help, and we’ve had health care workers from other areas and physicians offices help us out,” he said.
For the Clark County Health Department, the next few weeks will involve an increased number of weekly vaccinations, which means there is a need for more volunteers at the clinic.
As of Friday afternoon, the site at Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville had administered about 12,000 vaccinations, including 7,766 first doses and 4,203 second doses.
Doug Bentfield, administrator for the Clark County Health Department, said the department is now giving about 1,500 to 1,800 vaccinations a week.
But starting Monday, the department will administer about 4,000 vaccinations next week, he said. This will include 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as 600 doses of Moderna, which the department will be finishing up next week.
Bentfield said the Clark County Health Department will also be receiving a “substantial” number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week that will be administered during one-day clinic, likely on Monday, April 5.
"There’s a substantial amount of vaccines coming down the pike now,” he said. “We’re adding days, removing lunch breaks and phasing into two shifts. We will obviously be adding days and adding some more night hours.”
As of Friday afternoon, about 500 people were signed up as volunteers for the Lewis and Clark Parkway site.
The department will take as many volunteers as they can, including both health professionals and non-medical volunteers, Bentfield said. Non-medical volunteers are needed for tasks such as registration and directing vehicles.
“With enough volunteers, we could potentially operate two sites in the county if there’s enough staffing to do it,” he said.
With the increased volume, it is important for people to arrive on time, preferably five minutes early, to help with traffic flow, Bentfield said. He also urges people to keep their appointments or reschedule ahead of time if they can't make it.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said next week is a "big week," and he noted that health care workers and volunteers have been "working their tails off since December."
He said it will be "all-hands on deck" as vaccinations ramp up, but he feels the Lewis and Clark site is prepared to meet an increased volume.
Clark Memorial Health’s vaccine administration should remain steady with the capacity to vaccinate about 70 people an hour, or 3,250 a week, according to Lance Ballard, director of pharmacy at the hospital. The hospital has administered a total of 37,772 vaccinations.
The hospital has about 200 volunteers helping with the vaccine clinic, and he encourages the community to sign up to volunteer.
“Without volunteers, we couldn’t do this,” he said. “Volunteers really drive our clinic and make the clinic go. We’re blessed and fortunate to have the ones we do.”
Ballard is feeling optimistic as vaccine eligibility expands to all adults, he said.
“I’m happy to see that everyone has their shot, if you will, to get their vaccination,” he said. “I encourage the community to get their vaccinations — it’s the only way to get back to normal.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the health department’s site at Indiana University Southeast is in “excellent shape” in terms of volunteer availability. More than 350 people have volunteered over the past three months.
The vaccine supply is catching up with demand, Harris said, and with eligibility increasing, he believes the IUS site will be able administer about 2,500 vaccines a week, he said. The site will also be receiving a supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week, but the exact amount is uncertain.
“We have a good supply of vaccines, and the hours are set up so people are going to hopefully saturate the available appointments,” he said. “We’re ready to go. We’ve shown several times that we can vaccinate up to 100 an hour, and with [vaccines open to] ages 16 and older, we might be able to do even better than that.”
Harris said the health department’s vaccination efforts have been a “successful campaign” so far. On Wednesday, the IUS site administered its 15,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Now, we need to finish the sentence,” he said.
