SOUTHERN INDIANA — Athletes with Special Olympics Clark and Floyd Counties are getting ready to compete in the Summer Games.
Thousands of Special Olympics athletes from Indiana are expected to attend the event in Terre Haute this weekend.
"We have 34 athletes and they are competing in bowling, swimming and track," said head track coach Kris Wilberding.
Athletes will compete from Friday afternoon until Sunday afternoon.
"There’s a big opening ceremonies on Friday evening that all of the athletes participate in," Wilberding said. "It's where they recite the athlete pledge, it’s the National Anthem, the raising of the flag there's usually some entertainment, a motivational speaker. It’s quite something to see the Rose Hulman Center in Terre Haute, it’s so full of athletes and chaperones and coaches."
Wilberding said there's usually a theme each year for the Summer Games and this year's is based in the story of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player Carl Erksine.
Erksine is an Indiana native who has been involved with the Special Olympics for decades.
"(The theme) is called 'Everyday Champions,'" she said. "And it’s really about how everybody in the community can be an everyday champion through acceptance of the athletes, providing leadership to the athletes or providing inclusion. People with intellectual disabilities are everywhere in our community."
Steve Binggeli is the County Coordinator for Special Olympics Clark and Floyd counties.
He said it's important to have these events so athletes from across the state can gather.
"It's nice for the kids to get together and meet each other because they don't see each other a lot during the year," he said. "So there's that community. There's 2,000 to 3,000 athletes that attend the Summer Games."
He and his wife Bobbie have been involved with Special Olympics since their son was 10.
"It’s helped our son tremendously, this is his life," Bobbie said. "The families make bonds and friends with each other, too."
Steve said getting involved with the program can help spread the word to other people whose family members could participate.
"These special needs kids want to treated the same as normal athletes," Steve said. "That's kind of where we come from."
Special Olympics athletes can participate in sports year-round including swimming, golf and downhill skiing.
Anyone who's interested in participating should email soinclarkcounty@twc.com.
