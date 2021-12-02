CLARKSVILLE — What speedway can you go to and not be concerned about the weather? The answer is the Southern Indiana Speedway in Clarksville.
The speedway hosted last month the Edge Custom Carbon Kick-Off Classic for the fastest Radio Control cars around. Known as pan cars and weighing around 36 ounces, four classes ran and battled in each of their three A-Mains to decide the championship and win one of the four six-foot trophies.
Points were awarded in each of the three races and the best average determined the champion. The races are four-minute, timed events. Participates travel from all over including the winner of the 21.5 Truck Division, Chris Facini of Vermont.
The classes running were the Rubber Tire Truck, 21.5 Truck, 17.5 Stock and 13.5 Open. Motor size and body styles define classes. The 13.5, 17.5 and 21.5 are DC motor size. Each car carries a 4.2 DC battery and a transponder to track the cars position and pace. The lower numbers equals more powerful motor. This gets back to Ohms law. The lower resistance the more amps.
If you have a motor question there’s motor builder Nick Bell of Williamson, South Carolina. Each car is check by Tech man Zac Donathen for weight, battery voltage, height and a list of specs. The Edge Kick-Off classic was sponsored by Bill and Malissa Malicoat of Indianapolis. Malicoat owns Oval Werks, Edge Custom Carbon and manufactures carbon fiber chassis.
The other chassis manufacturer and racer present was Anthony Searls of Coldwater. Michigan. Chris Cobb runs the track along with Bob Hillerich. Cobb has had the RC track for five years. Electronics is extensively used to produce results on the track scoreboard as well as the Southern Indiana Speedway Facebook Page. The blocked-in track is covered with Ozite to reduced static electricity and damage to the cars electronics.
On Fridays the track is converted to a figure pattern. Just like full size stock car racing foam tires are shaved, cleaned and then weighted to get the cars footprint. Very high tech operation. The announcer this session was Robert Goodman of Valparaiso, who usually calls races at national dirt track.
Don’t let the weather and the need for speed stop you. Check the schedule and visit the Southern Indiana Speedway in Clarksville.
