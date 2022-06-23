GEORGETOWN — Charlie Roution has completed his Eagle Scout project at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown by Tunnel Hill Christian Church.
Roution started Scouts in August 2012 as a Cub Scout and went on to become an Eagle Scout in March 2022 in Troop 4025. His project was based on military veterans and those who lost their lives. He wanted the veterans to be remembered so he went to work on a Veterans Memorial at the cemetery where many are buried.
Roution went and retrieved a large stone and then worked with Orwick Monument Company in Corydon who helped create and set the monument. Roution laid out how it should look and designed the plaques to adorn the stone. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard plaques are mounted on the stone with the passage “In memory of all those who have given their lives for our freedom.”
Roution's thought behind the monument was that his father’s grandparents were Air Force and his dad retired from the U.S. Army. He sends his special thanks to Robert Orwick from Orwick Monument Co. who spent a lot of time getting the plaques in just right and American Legion Post 28 Bonnie Sloan who helped with the project. One interesting fact is that Bonnie Sloan is actually buried in the cemetery which is who the American Legion post is named after. There was help from numerous others and from the Scouts from Troop 4025 who helped out on the project.
