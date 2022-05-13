INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the sixth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and additional factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“I want to become a teacher because I have always wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids,” said Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship recipient Ashtyn Shemwell. “Being a teacher will allow me to achieve those dreams and help shape little minds while doing what I truly love.”
A total of 627 students applied for the 2022-23 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, a 43% increase in submitted applications compared to last year. Applications were received from learners representing 270 high schools in 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Additionally, 75% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
“Recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarship will bring dedication, creativity and passion to classrooms across the state,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “Teachers play an important and vital role in preparing students for academic and life success. It’s encouraging to see so many students committed to teaching in Indiana as the number of applicants increases each year.”
Area students receiving scholarships include:
Julia Ellison-New Washington Middle/High School
Kayla Branim-Christian Academy of Indiana
Tierra Combs-Scottsburg Senior High School
Abbygail Napper-Jeffersonville High School
