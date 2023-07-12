NEW ALBANY – Comic books have been a staple of American society for the last century, and the arts in general are an important part of today’s culture.
In order to celebrate both, the Carnegie Center for Art and History held a launch program Tuesday evening for a new comic booklet called "The Adventures of Captain Klimt: The Canonizer Cometh!" The titular hero, once known as Professor Valdemar Vasari, was doused in radioactive oil paint and gold foil. Now, he protects art everywhere from art vandal villains.
There was an Austrian artist by the name of Gustav Klimt who was active during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He served as inspiration for the name and powers the superhero received. Gustav Klimt was a prominent member of the Vienna Secession movement, most known for his paintings, sketches, and murals. The most famous of those is The Kiss, which was created in 1908.
Daniel Vance is a part-time employee who works as the marketing assistant of the Carnegie Center, which is part of the Floyd County Library system. He is also the creator of the event’s featured comic. He was excited for the evening’s event.
“Summer is a really busy time for things here and at the library; that’s why we hold a lot of events during this time. I think we had a great turnout tonight," he said.
Vance then talked about art and how it has influenced him over the years. “I’ve always been into art history, ever since I was a kid. I first got the inspiration for Captain Klimt years ago. We’ve talked about creating more Captain Klimt comics. It’s a fun way to get people into art history and let them know what the Carnegie Center has to offer.”
Scenes from the 1927 movie "Metropolis" were also accompanied with live music from the soundtrack performed by local musician Jake Reber on the double bass and other electronic tools he calls gimmicks. "Metropolis" is a work of art in itself, and that analogy resonates with those who are familiar with Superman. The entire movie and music ran during the duration of the program.
“It was an honor to be a part of tonight’s event. I get to do what I love,” Reber said about his participation.
William Smith, the co-founder of a local magazine called Printed, was also excited about the event.
“I’m so glad we were invited to be part of this evening. Printed is a local, self-published magazine. We take submissions of all kinds from those in the Louisville and Kentuckiana areas. It’s a real labor of love. The money we make from the sales of the magazines we sell goes back to the artists," Smith said.
Attendees could pick up free copies of the "The Adventures of Captain Klimt, as well a free template comic book which they can use to create their own comic characters’ adventures. Participants also had the option of creating their own comic book superhero and super hero mask with the supplies provided to them.
Whether people were creating their own superheroes, browsing the featured work in the gallery, soaking up the ambiance the movie and music provided, or enjoying free refreshments while mingling with others, all in attendance immersed themselves in the culture of art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.