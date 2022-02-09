SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local educators are speaking out against a controversial bill that would affect curriculum in schools across the state.
Pam McCoy, a teacher at Jeffersonville High School, has been collecting letters from teachers, parents and others regarding their concerns about Indiana House Bill 1134. The legislation calls for additional oversight of educational materials and giving parents more control over what is taught in schools.
McCoy said she has gathered about 30 letters so far regarding the curriculum bill, and her goal is to reach at least 50. She plans to go up to Indianapolis next Tuesday with several other teachers to share the letters and discuss the topic with legislators.
She teaches special education, government and economics at Jeffersonville High School. She said the bill could “be detrimental to teaching as we know it right now,” and teachers are “extremely nervous” about the potential effects of the legislation.
“This bill is bad for students, bad for parents, bad for education, and this bill would basically hurt public education greatly if passed,” she said.
Supporters say the bill would create more transparency in schools, but opponents say it would place an extra burden on teachers and limit their ability to perform their jobs. The legislation passed through the Indiana House in late January on a 60-37 vote, and it has now reached the Senate. On Feb. 1, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.
House Bill 1134, authored by State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, outlines a number of restrictions on curriculum, including limits on how educators could address topics such as race, politics and religion.
The legislation has a number of components, including requiring teachers to post lesson plans online in advance, allowing families to opt in or out of certain curriculum and forming curricular advisory committees composed of parents and educators.
A similar bill in the Senate was killed in January, and the House version went through several revisions in committee. State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, voted against the bill both in the House’s education committee and the full chamber. In January, he told the News and Tribune that he was worried about the burden the legislation would put upon teachers.
CONCERNS FROM TEACHERS
McCoy is concerned about the complaint process, which could lead teachers to lose their teaching licenses if they do not follow provisions in the bill, and she mentioned the provision of the bill calling for curriculum to be posted online in advance. The bill outlines a requirement for schools to post educational materials for the upcoming school year no later than Aug. 1.
“First of all, that’s totally unreasonable and totally undoable,” McCoy said. “I work with special education kids, and I can’t plan a year’s worth of materials and have them available for parents [so far in advance].”
Parents already have access to curriculum through the Google Classrooms platform, she said.
“These legislators are trying to micromanage education and trying to micromanage teachers by telling us how to do our jobs and what we can and cannot say in our classrooms,” McCoy said.
Jen London, an English teacher at Floyd Central High School, is one of the teachers who has sent a letter to McCoy. She feels teachers being “treated as criminals” rather than professionals.
She dislikes the idea that “we have to shield kids from difficult things because it’s making adults uncomfortable,” she said.
London feels House Bill 1134 is a “solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.” She said good educators know that teachers should not push their own political or personal agendas in the classroom, but she does not see why “all teachers should be subjected to such extreme legal measures over the failings of such a small number of educators.”
“I’ve yet to see any evidence that this is a sweeping problem across the board,” she said. “I’m sure there are bad actors and probably teachers across the state in one-off situations that are crossing the line and not doing the right thing all the time, but I have not been presented with any evidence that it is a widespread problem at this point.”
She worries that the bill would take away “teachers’ ability to talk about difficult topics with kids,” and she worries it will ultimately prevent students from voicing their own perspectives and engaging in debate on challenging topics.
“For some kids, where are they going to hear those alternative viewpoints, where else are they going to be challenged in their own thinking?” London said.
London does not see how a “bill like this is going to do anybody any good,” and she said parents have more access than ever to students’ educational materials as schools use online platforms.
She is concerned that posting materials so far in advance will not convey the nuance or context of lessons. In her letter, she cited an example from her own classroom. Her freshmen classes recently read an opinion piece titled “Joining the US Military Doesn’t Make You a Hero” as one of a series of texts exploring the idea of what it means to be a hero. This inspired discussion among the class, and one student wrote an essay arguing against the piece even though it was not assigned.
“If all a parent or community member did was look at that article title listed on my yearlong curriculum plan posted on the internet with absolutely no context, of course, they’d be appalled,” London wrote. “Of course, it would appear like some ‘liberal’ agenda piece. Of course, they wouldn’t know that my own husband is a U.S. Army veteran and that I spent 6 months teaching our American troops’ children on an Army base in Germany. But if they heard the incredible discussions their kids had about the opinion piece — both in agreement and opposition to it — they’d be SO proud of them.”
Stephanie Niemi, a special education and English teacher at Jeffersonville High School, said House Bill 1134 “goes against everything I was taught in education training,” and she also wrote a letter for McCoy to bring to Indianapolis. In her 27 years of teaching, the past few years have been the most stressful and exhausting she has ever experienced, she said, and she feels discouraged as this legislation is considered.
Niemi is also a parent of two students in Greater Clark County Schools, including one at Jeffersonville High School and one at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
“As a parent and an educator, I know my kids’ teachers are following state standards and following academic pacing guidelines,” she said. “I don’t question what’s being taught, but if I did have a concern, I know for a fact that I could reach out to teachers and have a conversation with them. It would be no issue.”
McCoy criticized the provision of the bill that would require the formation of a curriculum advisory committee, which would consist of 60% parents and 40% teachers, administrators and other community members. Since teachers are already required to teach state standards, she does not understand the purpose of the proposed committees.
“We are teaching to the standards, and we are being evaluated by the principals to make sure we’re following standards and using higher critical thinking skills in classrooms,” McCoy said.
She worries about how the bill would affect the ability of educators to talk about topics that could be considered divisive but allow for debate and critical thinking in the classroom. One portion of the bill would prohibit curriculum that would cause “any individual discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation.”
One of the letters McCoy received was from Alex Kor, son of Holocaust survivors Eva and Mickey Kor. In the letter, he expressed “significant displeasure” with the bill and detailed concerns that the curriculum would affect how schools teach the Holocaust.
However, an amended version of the House bill specifies that the legislation “may not be construed so as to exclude the teaching of historical injustices committed against any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation or values that conflict with the Constitution of the United States.”
House Bill 1134 would also limit schools’ approach to mental health and social-emotional services. One provision in the bill states that without prior parental consent, schools may not “provide students with ongoing or recurring consultation, collaboration or intervention services for mental, social-emotional or psychological health issues; or refer a student to community resources for mental, social-emotional or psychological health services” except in the case of a crisis.
Both Niemi and McCoy expressed concerns about this provision. For many kids, school is their safe haven, and they might share things in the classroom they would not share at home, Niemi said. She worries she would be reprimanded for reaching out to students who are struggling.
“I’ve helped kids, and I’ve bought winter coats for kids that didn’t have them,” she said. “If I had not had those conversations to find out what those kids need, how was I to know what was wrong?”
London said if students are opted out of certain educational materials, it will be difficult to teach those students at the same level. She described the logistical issues of providing alternate lessons as schools face staffing shortages.
“For instance, a parent didn’t want a kid to read what we were reading in class, and I did provide an alternative lesson plan, but the kid was not getting the same quality of education as the other 25 to 30 kids in the room. It’s hard to give an alternative lesson and still do my job.”
LOOKING AHEAD
State Sen. Kevin Boehnlein, R-Greenville, declined comment specifically on his stance on House Bill 1134 at this time, but he said he is encouraging feedback from educators and community members on the legislation, and he expects the bill will go through some changes while it goes through the Senate.
“I’ve met with superintendents, school board members and members of teachers’ associations, and I have spent a good amount of time listening to their concerns,” he said. “They have some very valid concerns being addressed.”
State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, also declined to comment specifically on his views on the bill, saying he is looking to see what comes out of the Senate’s education committee.
“About the only thing I can say about this bill in good confidence is that I fully expect there to be some changes,” he said. “I think it’s fluid. I’m taking the time and opportunity to make sure I’m hearing from everybody, teachers and parents included. I’m looking forward to continuing to hear from those folks and seeing in what form or fashion it comes out of committee.”
McCoy emphasizes that teacher shortages are already a major issue in Indiana, and she worries that House Bill 1134 could worsen the issue if it is passed.
“I have heard of teachers leaving Indiana going to JCPS or going somewhere else out of state because of this House bill,” she said. “I’m four years away from retiring, and it really makes me think, do I want four more years if it passes?”
McCoy’s efforts to reach legislators are focused on House Bill 1134, but she is also opposing Senate Bill 356, which passed from the Senate to the House. This would allow people with bachelor’s degrees to become adjunct teachers if they complete a teacher certification program, but these adjunct teachers would not be part of the collective bargaining agreement.
She said although the legislation may be intended to address teacher shortages, she is worried that it will lead to unqualified individuals teaching in schools, and she is worried how it could affect pay for educators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.