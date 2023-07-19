SOUTHERN INDIANA – Travel Alliance Partners (TAP) has announced Southern Indiana as the host destination for its 2024 TAP Dance Travel Conference taking place June 9-11, 2024. Held annually since 2001, TAP Dance brings together premier North American Tour Operators offering tour products from around the world.
“TAP is thrilled to be bringing our unique travel conference, TAP Dance, to SoIN in 2024,” said Lisa Doerner, TAP Executive Director. “This site was selected because of the demonstrated collaboration by the regional partners. Todd Read, Trade & Consumer Sales Manager for SoIN Tourism, engaged area hospitality partners to build a conference that reflects the high-quality transportation, accommodations, entertainment, food and attractions that TAP Dance attendees expect. We look forward to showing off this beautiful region to travel industry professionals.”
During the conference, preferred professional travel providers, including SoIN Tourism’s Todd Read, will have the opportunity to meet with tour operators to showcase their destinations and products.
“The daytime appointments are a great starting point and introduction, but it’s the moments in-between when you really get to know the operators, get to know what they are looking for and build relationships,” Read said. “Hosting this conference will put Southern Indiana, its restaurants, attractions and other businesses in front of the country’s top tour providers, making a case for inclusion in tour products and planting a seed for future visits.”
TAP Dance 2024 will take place at the Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel in Jeffersonville. TAP 2023 attendees booked approximately 500 room nights in host city Rochester, NY. In addition to an uptick in overnight stays, TAP 2024 attendees will shop, dine and explore Southern Indiana during their stay.
“Studies we’ve commissioned in the past show that people who visit SoIN have a more favorable impression of our destination than those who haven’t been here before,” said SoIN Tourism Executive Director Jim Epperson. “Conference attendees will get to see, firsthand, what makes Southern Indiana a great standalone trip, as well as a great part of a lengthier, multi-destination vacation.”
The 2024 TAP Dance Travel Conference location was shared with industry professionals at the 2023 conference in June. During the conference, TAP officials also named Read the winner of the annual “Spirit of TAP” award.
The Spirit of TAP Award was established in 2012 after the loss of one of TAP’s tour operators, Ann Thomas of Western Discovery. Each year TAP recognizes a preferred professional travel provider who truly has the vision and embodies the true spirit of collaboration that is TAP. This honor is given to someone who has participated in TAP on multiple levels, recognizes the value of collaboration and represents TAP as an ambassador to other industry professionals.
