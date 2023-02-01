SoIN Tourism is pleased to announce new members to its Board of Managers, as well as new hires to kick off 2023. SoIN Tourism is the official destination marketing organization for Clark and Floyd counties in Southern Indiana.
Board Members
Ed Zastawny, a marketing manager at Central Mutual Insurance Co., and Fannie Grubbs, president of Clark County Republican Women, were appointed by the Clark County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Managers for SoIN Tourism through Jan. 15, 2025. Zastawny and Grubbs join the bureau’s 13-member Board of Managers, the organization’s governing arm. Members are appointed by five authorities: Clark County Commissioners, Floyd County Commissioners, Clarksville Town Council, Jeffersonville Mayor and New Albany Mayor.
SoIN Tourism’s Board of Managers officers for 2023 are: Mark Bliss, President; Eric Ballenger, Vice President; Carlene Bottorff, Treasurer; Courtney Lewis, Secretary.
Staff Members Join SoIN
SoIN Tourism expanded its team earlier this month, hiring Kia Black as Research and Data Manager. In this newly created role, Black will focus on collecting, analyzing and reporting data to help inform organizational strategy as well as community and business planning.
Black received her Bachelor of Arts degree with the Highest Distinction in Communication from Indiana University Southeast. She joins SoIN Tourism after more than a decade at the American Red Cross where her responsibilities included measuring and analyzing data to assess impact of communications activities, implementing division-wide processes, and improving efficiency.
Megan Paz and Kelly Duch also joined the SoIN Tourism team in January as Travel Counselors to enhance the visitor experience. Their role is to provide information on all of the great attractions, restaurants, hotels and businesses. They are based out of the Southern Indiana Visitor Center, 305 Southern Indiana Ave., in Jeffersonville. Paz and her husband own a real estate and construction company in Southern Indiana. Duch calls Jeffersonville home, enjoys attending local activities and finding treasures in the local thrift shops.
SoIN Tourism is the official destination marketing organization for Clark and Floyd counties in Southern Indiana. Its mission is to celebrate, promote and advocate for the region as a collection of rapidly evolving experiences with a captivating Quality of Life.
