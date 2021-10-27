Trick or Treat hours to be observed in Clark and Floyd counties:
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• Borden, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Clarksville 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Charlestown, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Floyd County, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Henryville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• New Albany, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Sellersburg, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, 4630 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the post parking lot. The event is free. Decorate your trunks and fill them with treats for the kids. Hot dogs and chili will be available at the shelterhouse.
Floyd County Farmers Market Trick-or-Treat
Floyd County Farmers Market, 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119, will sponsor Trick-or-Treating at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. No costume needed, all ages welcome. Sensory friendlier items available, wheelchair-accessible, free parking. For questions email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.