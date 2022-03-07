SOUTHERN INDIANA — The federal employment report came out Friday, with a large number of jobs added in the month of February.
In Southern Indiana, the most recent data is from December, but the results are similar.
"The unemployment rate is probably at an all-time record low," said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast. "It's at 1.1 percent, which means there's more jobs than workers."
The region is still down about 5,000 in labor force, compared to the start of 2020.
About 3,000 new transportation and warehouse jobs have been added in the area since the start of the pandemic. On top of that, brick-and-mortar retailers are also seeing growth, he said.
Even though hourly wages are increasing, workers want more out of a job than just a higher paycheck.
"Employers need to seek out different approaches to make their jobs attractive," he said. "You can no longer just post a job. Employers need to find a new way to communicate to new employees that there's advancement, ways to develop themselves and flexible work opportunities.
There's a few reasons why there's a decrease in the labor force, he said. Some people have to stay home to watch children, while other families have decided they can get by on a single income. Others chose retirement or to opt-out of the workforce entirely.
According to the United State Bureau of Labor Statistics 678,000 jobs were added last month. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell from 4% to 3.8%.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said more than 90% of the jobs lost at the onset of the COVID pandemic have now been recovered. Notable growths last month were also reported in the leisure and hospitality businesses.
Federal authorities also said workers with less than a high school diploma now have the lowest unemployment rate on record, since 1992 when data was first tracked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.