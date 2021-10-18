NEW ALBANY — Kaiser Home Support Services’ Liberty Place veterans program is in search of sponsors for its benefit bash in November.
The event raises funds for the program, which helps veterans readjust to society.
Kaiser’s executive director, Kelley Troutman, said they are hoping to have a total of nine sponsors for the benefit on Nov. 12. Three sponsors have already purchased tables.
“We’re looking for sponsors that are obviously interested in our Liberty Place veterans program,” Troutman said. “Those sponsors would probably know about our program already and interested in helping the program and the good things we do there.”
Sponsors who commit to the benefit before Oct. 22 will be recognized in the news media release before the event, and all sponsors will be mentioned on social media and during the event, according to Liberty Place’s news release.
VIP sponsorships can be purchased for $300 and include a table for up to six people that will be located at front of the stage, unlimited drinks and food, 30-minute early access and a meet-and-greet with the entertainers at the event.
The entertainment will include performances by Hush Harbor, 3 Days Under, Noble Road and David Sloan. There will also be concessions and a raffle for about 10 take-a-chance baskets, which will be gift baskets with various themes, like movie night or home decor, Troutman said.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 or for $15 per couple. The event will take place at the Kaiser campus at 2633 Grant Line Road at 7 p.m.
“The benefit bash funds will be used just to continue the program as it is now, and maybe in the future extending the program that we have into maybe providing classes for daily life skills and things like that,” Troutman said.
Liberty Place is a transitional living program that was opened in 2019 as a part of Kaiser Home Support Services. The program partners with Veterans Court of Southern Indiana to help veterans struggling with homelessness, addiction, substance abuse or mental illness or both, by providing an environment that allows them to recover and restart, the news release said.
“We want the veterans that are in the program to gain or regain the life skills that they need to have a restart in life and in the community. When they leave Liberty Place we want them to be productive and positive members in the community,” Troutman said.
One cause that the funds will be used for is room and board, which is included in the program for all of the residents. The facility can now see up to 16 residents at a time, offering them each their own private living space. The facility is now full and has about eight veterans on the waitlist, Troutman said.
Meals and snacks are also included in the program, along with access to a gym, garden and outdoor space, laundry room and recreation/living room. There is also support staff at the residency 24/7.
Veteran Program Manager Nicole McCollum said that they have received a lot of donations, including food and some of the gym equipment.
Though the residents are not expected to immediately pay anything at Liberty Place, when they get to a certain point in their treatment program, they will be expected to pay for rent. Troutman said that this is a way to help them be more independent in their transition into society.
Troutman said that they like for the residents to be able to pay $800 a month, which includes everything, but the amount they are asked to pay is income-based.
“Typically most of them will not pay the $800 in there, therefore the funds that we do raise go towards that deficit,” Troutman said.
McCollum said that it usually takes residents 12 to 18 months to complete the program, but there is no set time frame in which they must do so.
After residents finish the program, Troutman said that many still need and use the support offered them at Liberty Place.
“We want them when they leave to be able to have access to their support groups, and counseling and treatment services to help continue their safe and sober living outside of Liberty Place,” Troutman said.
The benefit bash will be the first of its kind at Liberty Place, and Troutman said they are excited and hopeful for a big turnout.
The idea for the concert-style benefit was brought up by Perry McDaniel, the facilities manager at Kaiser, who is a bassist in Hush Harbor, one of the groups performing at the event. Troutman said that McDaniel is also a veteran so he has loved being involved in the project.
“We would like a large gathering of people just to kind of see what the program is about and learn more about what we’re doing for our veterans,” Troutman said.
